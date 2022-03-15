Some people make promises while others reflect in action, and the one who blends the two becomes likeable to me at lightspeed.
You know the kind of people you don't have to bulldoze into doing something but they do it naturally? Yes, them.
Right from consistency to good humour, it takes even the miniscule habits that can flatter someone. And this Twitter thread discussing those qualities will make you scream SAME!
Consistency and humour— Deepansh Gupta⚡ (@surelydeepansh) March 14, 2022
1. intelligence— Vaibhav (@vaibhavishappy) March 15, 2022
2. kindness
3. ambition (i love listening to people telling me what they want to accomplish, gives a lot of new ideas and quite a lot of knowledge about other domains I'm not even exagerrating)
also if you're a formula1 fan. hahaha— Vaibhav (@vaibhavishappy) March 15, 2022
People who can discuss everything from sports to finance to politics without trying to act cool but real proper knowledge .— Market Mamaji (@MarketMamaji) March 14, 2022
When someone says “I don’t know” from time to time versus having an answer for literally everything. He/she is a permanent winner in my eyes.— Jay Mavani (@jaymavs) March 14, 2022
Humility. It makes everyone around you comfortable to reach out to you. (I don't mean here that just because I know it, I have it. ☹️)— Lazy Kachua (@LazyKachua) March 15, 2022
Broad mindset -> Not being rigid. Being able to listen the - perspective of others - think - forming the opinion.— Harsh Bika (@hrshbika) March 15, 2022
(That's how a good conversation works)
The ability to rationally discuss very difficult topics, ranging from Religion, God, Morality to Feminism etc without getting emotional or too touchy!— Vikram Balaji (@VikramBalaji111) March 15, 2022
Coming on zoom call one minute early and switch on the camera 📷— Sourabh Goyal (@consultsourabh) March 14, 2022
Relatable enough?