Some people make promises while others reflect in action, and the one who blends the two becomes likeable to me at lightspeed.

You know the kind of people you don't have to bulldoze into doing something but they do it naturally? Yes, them.

Right from consistency to good humour, it takes even the miniscule habits that can flatter someone. And this Twitter thread discussing those qualities will make you scream SAME!

1) how they treat others

2) never settle attitude

3) grateful for what they have — Ronak Shah (@Ronak_blog) March 14, 2022

Consistency and humour — Deepansh Gupta⚡ (@surelydeepansh) March 14, 2022

1. intelligence

2. kindness

3. ambition (i love listening to people telling me what they want to accomplish, gives a lot of new ideas and quite a lot of knowledge about other domains I'm not even exagerrating) — Vaibhav (@vaibhavishappy) March 15, 2022

also if you're a formula1 fan. hahaha — Vaibhav (@vaibhavishappy) March 15, 2022

People who understand world is not black and white or good and bad. The world is more like 50,000 shades of grey. — Aditya Sarawgi (@AdityaSarawgi_) March 15, 2022

People who can discuss everything from sports to finance to politics without trying to act cool but real proper knowledge . — Market Mamaji (@MarketMamaji) March 14, 2022

When someone says “I don’t know” from time to time versus having an answer for literally everything. He/she is a permanent winner in my eyes. — Jay Mavani (@jaymavs) March 14, 2022

Humility. It makes everyone around you comfortable to reach out to you. (I don't mean here that just because I know it, I have it. ☹️) — Lazy Kachua (@LazyKachua) March 15, 2022

Broad mindset -> Not being rigid. Being able to listen the - perspective of others - think - forming the opinion.

(That's how a good conversation works) — Harsh Bika (@hrshbika) March 15, 2022

The ability to rationally discuss very difficult topics, ranging from Religion, God, Morality to Feminism etc without getting emotional or too touchy! — Vikram Balaji (@VikramBalaji111) March 15, 2022

People not crying over their job and office politics in the middle of a convo are my types 🔥😂 — Unais K (@unais_k89) March 15, 2022

When they actually listen to us without waiting for their turn to speak. — Boredom (@at_boredom) March 14, 2022

Being kind and polite to everyone they meet, regardless of age. — Jahnabi🌟🌺🌈🦋 (@hayy_daiiya) March 15, 2022

Coming on zoom call one minute early and switch on the camera 📷 — Sourabh Goyal (@consultsourabh) March 14, 2022

Same music taste — Pallavi | Social Media Marketer (@her_happysmile) March 14, 2022

Quality of not faking themselves. — Tejas Jain (@Tejas_Jain_) March 14, 2022

Relatable enough?