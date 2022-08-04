Turning 30 is always a big deal for us 'coz it's a major milestone of our lives. Remember how Joey Tribbiani from Friends, the TV sitcom, reacted to the moment when he was celebrating his 30th birthday? "Why God why? We had a deal. Let the others grow old, not me!"

Anyway, Twitter janta is going all sarcastic about turning 30. Most of them are also sharing life advices and tips. Let's check out their tweets:

By the time you're 30 you should have



-daily existential crisis

-no concept of time or money

-an urge to abandon society and live ferally in the woods — Manda (@onepunchmanduhh) August 3, 2022

By the time you’re 30, you should be 27 years old, with no money and no prospects. You should already a burden to your parents and frightened. — cherub🤍 (@NoSinGang) August 4, 2022

If feel like if you have a group of friends you can talk to on any subject by the time you're 30 you should consider yourself blessed and you should tell them how much they mean to you x — Jack Kirby-Lowe (@jackkirby) August 3, 2022

By the time you're 30 you should have a marriage pact and a fake date on speed dial.

- @testarossasmom

By age 30 you should have a library of games that you're totally going to play at some point in the future, like any day now, just waiting for that right time, trust me. — Ólafur Waage (@olafurw) August 4, 2022

By the time you’re 30, you should never run out of beer in your fridge.

- @PortCityBrew

By the time you're 30 you should have



-absolutely no idea if you're supposed to shred documents with personal information

-a place to put your documents w/ personal info while you figure this out

-3 years worth of documents w/ personal info just sitting there — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) August 3, 2022

By the time you're 30 you should be just as scared and confused as you were at 20 only now you also have a favourite spatula and slightly more clandestine coping mechanisms.

- @AlanBaxter

By the time you're 30 you should have a friend who drinks a whiskey drink, a vodka drink, a lager drink, a cider drink, one that sings the songs that remind him of the good times & the songs that remind him of the better times — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) August 4, 2022

By the time you’re 30 you should have a list of all the books you pretended to have read in order to appear cool. You should also have a concrete idea of what that list says about you. — Subversive Rory Gilmore (@SubversiveRory) August 3, 2022

By the time you're 30, you should have at least one person from your youth who you'd cherrish getting in contact with again but who you don't reach out to because you're deeply afraid that they might be different people now or might not like you anymore and that'd break you. — 𝐕𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐬✨ (@velodus) August 4, 2022

By the time you're 30 the only thing you should be doing is not comparing yourself to others. Do your thing at your own speed.

- @TomboyPrincess

By the time you’re 30 your friend group should have a bitch, a lover, a child, a mother, a sinner, and a saint — Jolie Steinert (@JolieSteinert) August 3, 2022

by the time you're 30 you should be grateful you made it to 30 — mattfred (@itsmattfred) August 2, 2022

By the time you’re 30, you shouldn’t get so damn upset when someone says you should or shouldn’t have done anything…



Suck it up buttercup 😂😂😂🤷‍♂️ — Chad 2.0 (@csmitroyalfan2) August 3, 2022

by the time you’re 30 you should be looking for “by the time you’re 40” memes — Shivangi 🫠 (@Shivangi_g) August 3, 2022

By the time you're 30 you should have at least 5 memories that make you audibly say "i should kill myself" if they hit you while showering — amosmelli (@regiscake) August 3, 2022

We have always been told that tees se pehle-pehle settle hojao nahin toh koi shaadi nahin karega tumse. As someone who keeps going through an existential crisis these days, I'm like maine toh abhi kuch kiya hi nahin hai life mein!

Most of us have created a bucket list of the things we wish to do before turning 30, thanks to Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Remember when he said, "22 tak padhai, 25 pe naukri, 26 pe chokri, 30 pe bachche, 60 pe retirement, aur phir maut ka intezaar, dhat aisi ghisi piti life thodi jeena chahta hoon!"

While most of us dream of becoming successful by the time we turn 30, don't forget to live your life to the fullest like Bunny.