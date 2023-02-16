The internet is a treasure of stories that we wouldn’t find otherwise, if not for this medium. And in a way, THIS makes up for some of the gloomy stuff that we do come across. And just like that, today we found something wholesome on Twitter, that is too sweet for the internet.

A Twitter user, @pettyparthy, shared an account related to the passing away of his grandparents. He shared that he lost his daadi (grandmother) and naanu (grandfather) within as little time as nine months. So, to remember them by, he tattooed minimal symbols that represent them. For his grandmother, he got a cup of tea ( chaha), and for his grandfather he inked a tiger caricature sporting a vest and checkered lungis.

last year, within 9 months i lost my daadi and my naanu. today, i made permanent the ways i'd like to remember them.



my ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden. pic.twitter.com/v42WedM8DT — begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) February 8, 2023

He also pointed out that his ajoba is a Tiger cheekily hiding imlis. These tattoos are a representation of who they are, and what they mean to him. It’s his way to remember them. And this how grief works, we grow around it in our own ways, in our own time.

The internet sure loves this gesture.

this is so special 🥺 could you please share who the tattoo artist is? i love their work!! — 🍑 (@neeeel15) February 9, 2023

our last name on the maternal side is wagh, which means tiger 🐅 💕 — begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) February 8, 2023

You honestly have the best tattoos among anyone I know!! These and the friends one. They’re all so special and incredible 🥹🥹 — Vaishnavi Suresh (@vaishnaviisure1) February 9, 2023

So, so beautiful. So happy you could decide on/create designs that represent them best and keep them close to you. 💛 My love to you. — Albeli (@dilrhubarb) February 9, 2023

this is really really heart warming! — ramen hoe (@freeradical84) February 8, 2023

this is so cute I’m crying in the morning 😭😭😭 — meow’d (@grocerystorecat) February 10, 2023

This reminds me of my Dada dadi

Aaji would always have a chaha cha cup and Ajoba would watch tv and roam around the house just like this

I still regret how I didn't had the chance to say goodbye to both of them and tell how much i loved them❤️ https://t.co/pvAFSwHhBT — Ruchika🦋 (@Mynameischikki) February 9, 2023

Probably the sweetest thing you’ll see today.