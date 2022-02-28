Needless to mention, the entire world has been left heartbroken by the horrifying scenes of Russia invading Ukraine. Amidst the horrendous situation in the war-torn nation, a viral video of a Russian tank, apparently being stolen, has left netizens surprised and even amused.

Olexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat working as Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, shared the video clip on his social media handle.

A Russian tank was apparently being pulled by a tractor. And running alongside the tractor was a man, presumably a Ukrainian farmer. Apparently, the man was attempting to get into the tractor.



If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… ))

Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine #russiagohome pic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022

While it could not be verified where, or how, the video was shot, the short clip definitely left netizens smilings. After the video clip went viral, people started commenting and re-tweeting the clip. Here’s what they had to say:

I haven't laughed this hard in a really long time. That is fantastic! — preising 🌻💙💛 (@preising) February 27, 2022

OMG!!

...and I thought it couldn't get funnier!🤣🤣🤣 — GunnersLdy (@GunnersLdy) February 27, 2022

This just sums up the complete lunacy of war. — wildkudzu (@wildkudzu2) February 27, 2022

I so hope this is true. First laugh I've had since this horror started last week.

🇬🇧 ❤🇺🇦 — Gillybean (@Tigergilly) February 27, 2022

Lol 😂.. it belongs to the farmer anyways 🤣 — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) February 27, 2022

This is legendary https://t.co/thGW0L1zIq — Pyotr Kurzin (@PKurzin) February 28, 2022

They stole a fucking tank. https://t.co/jA8KvniDTP — Mat 🚴🏼‍♂️ (@mathill503) February 28, 2022

OHHHHHH SHIT....🤣🤣🤣



Stealing the tanks https://t.co/GUwOA6hxvh — DR. IRONCLAD, Brunch Democrat (@Fe_CLAD) February 28, 2022

Omg, the farmer stole the Russian’s tank?!?!? https://t.co/Ttab4DbrSD — Roger Tansey 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌈 (@rogertansey) February 27, 2022

I fucking love Ukrainian’s!! 🔥🌻🇺🇦 — t🦩🌻 (@terri_flamingo) February 27, 2022

You mean, issue a... call to farms? 😁 — Deimos (@MusingsOfDeimos) February 28, 2022

A Ukrainian farmer using his tractor to "steal" a Russian tank is the funniest thing I've seen on the internet today. https://t.co/iEzwNttuIP — Youngkin and Miyares Must Go (@CarlieWeddingt1) February 27, 2022