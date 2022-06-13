Life is indeed a box of chocolates, where some days are amazing and others, well, are not so amazing. It'd have been great though, if we had a manual to sort the not-so-good days. Since, we don't get one, most of us resort to methods and things to make it through.

via GIPHY

And, some women on Reddit shared the things that bring them comfort:

1. "Hiking in the forest. Nothing is more relaxing to me."

via GIPHY

2. "My dog and sleep."

via GIPHY

3. "Warm and cozy nights in a blanket and watching movies."

via GIPHY

4. "The thought that every person on this planet will die at some point, so there's no right way to live and experience this life. As long as I learn from my mistakes, and make the effort to make my life better, all is going to be okay. Oh, and calming music and a good book."

via GIPHY

5. "Journaling helps me explore my emotions."

via GIPHY

6. "Anime. I'm 27 and I have always loved watching anime. It makes me feel good and gives me life lessons. I just love them!"

via GIPHY

7. "Sleep, travel, and some alone time."

via GIPHY

8. "Self talk using cognitive behavioral therapy techniques."

via GIPHY

9. "Rain. I don't know, rain has always been therapeutic for me."

via GIPHY

10. "My cat curled up asleep on me."

via GIPHY

11. "Newly washed blanket! Tell me I’m not alone."

via GIPHY

12. "Coffee. I enjoy my morning walks to get coffee."

via GIPHY

13. "Cuddles from my dog. I don't care how miserable the day, once he nuzzles into me when he can tell that I'm upset or stressed, just makes my day."

via GIPHY

14. "Watching Lord Of The Rings. Whenever I have a rough day, or if I just need a little pick-me-up, it always works."

via GIPHY

15. "Funk music!"

via GIPHY

16. "Hot chocolate.
dan-kir

via GIPHY

17. "Good food and a nap."

via GIPHY

18. "Bubble bath with scented candles."

via GIPHY

19. "A hot shower. I reset in the shower."

via GIPHY

20. "Studio Ghibli movies."

via GIPHY

It'd be much better if some days were just optional. 