Life is indeed a box of chocolates, where some days are amazing and others, well, are not so amazing. It'd have been great though, if we had a manual to sort the not-so-good days. Since, we don't get one, most of us resort to methods and things to make it through.

And, some women on Reddit shared the things that bring them comfort:

1. "Hiking in the forest. Nothing is more relaxing to me." Yoshi-the-green-one

2. "My dog and sleep." MyuFoxy

3. "Warm and cozy nights in a blanket and watching movies." Sraniale

4. "The thought that every person on this planet will die at some point, so there's no right way to live and experience this life. As long as I learn from my mistakes, and make the effort to make my life better, all is going to be okay. Oh, and calming music and a good book." NonOtherThanJesse

5. "Journaling helps me explore my emotions." Secret-Journal-101

6. "Anime. I'm 27 and I have always loved watching anime. It makes me feel good and gives me life lessons. I just love them!" Teanart

7. "Sleep, travel, and some alone time." NikkiRose88

8. "Self talk using cognitive behavioral therapy techniques." searedscallops

9. "Rain. I don't know, rain has always been therapeutic for me." Dazzling_Command6825

10. "My cat curled up asleep on me." Grrrr-Argh

11. "Newly washed blanket! Tell me I’m not alone." Specific_Pea2564

12. "Coffee. I enjoy my morning walks to get coffee." Imherher

13. "Cuddles from my dog. I don't care how miserable the day, once he nuzzles into me when he can tell that I'm upset or stressed, just makes my day." HeartPalpitations46

14. "Watching Lord Of The Rings. Whenever I have a rough day, or if I just need a little pick-me-up, it always works." 1Small_Pink_Camel

17. "Good food and a nap." Anon7515

18. "Bubble bath with scented candles." mdmtiredaf

19. "A hot shower. I reset in the shower." BusyDragonfruit8665

20. "Studio Ghibli movies." Piperbeast

It'd be much better if some days were just optional.