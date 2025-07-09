So, you’ve been scrolling Insta, drooling over those #DubaiDiaries or #KiwiLife posts, wishing you could teleport (with all your savings) to a chill new zip code? Well, mere dost, there’s a thing called the golden visa, and it might just be your passport to the high life, literally. It’s the ultimate NRI flex, but with asterisks, zeros, and lots of fine print. Before you start packing your bags and calling your CA, here’s a quick breakdown of five countries offering these shiny tickets to a new life (or at least a killer skyline selfie).

UAE: The Desert Dream (AKA Money, Mansions, and Maseratis)

Image courtesy The Economic Times

Want to live where there are more Rolls-Royces than potholes? The UAE’s golden visa offers a 10-year residency if you invest at least AED 2 million (around ₹4.5 crore) in property. You get perks like zero income tax, family sponsorship, and brunches next to the Burj Khalifa.

In early 2025, UAE introduced another option for Indian and Bangladeshi professionals. For just ₹23 lakh (AED 100,000), high-performing individuals like engineers, creatives, and researchers can apply for a nomination-based golden visa. No investment needed, just merit and recommendations.

No local sponsor required. Just deep pockets or a CV that slaps.

USA: The ‘Gold Card’ Gambit (Living the American Dream… If You’re Richie Rich)

The US once rewarded talent and hustle. Now, there’s talk of a “Gold Card” visa with a $5 million price tag. But here’s the thing, it doesn’t exist yet. It’s a proposal that hasn’t been passed, and there’s no application process.

For now, the EB-5 visa is still active. You’ll need to invest between $800,000 and $1.05 million, create at least 10 jobs, and wait a few years. It’s expensive, slow, and filled with paperwork, but it’s still a legit route to a green card if you’re ready to play the long game.

New Zealand: Kiwi Calling (The Hobbit Life, if You’ve Got Millions)

If your dream life includes sheep, sunsets, and sipping Sauvignon Blanc in Hobbit country, New Zealand has two options for you.

The Investor 1 Visa requires NZD 10 million over three years. The Investor 2 Visa lowers the amount to NZD 3 million but adds English tests, health checks, age limits, and a points system. Both options require you to spend some time in New Zealand each year.

Expect your feed to be full of fjords, fern forests, and lowkey flexes.

Greece: Mediterranean Magnet (Souvlaki, Sunsets, and… Citizenship?)

Greece used to offer one of the cheapest golden visas in Europe. With just €250,000 in real estate, you could gain EU residency. But since late 2024, that entry fee has changed.

You now need to invest at least €400,000 in most areas and €800,000 in places like Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini. Some rare exceptions still allow the €250,000 option, but they are tied to historic or commercial buildings.

There’s no minimum stay required, and your family can come too. So yes, you can still chase sunsets and feta, but the price has gone up.

Thailand: The Land of Smiles (And Actually Affordable Golden Visas!)

Thailand once offered long-term stay programs for under ₹15 lakh. Not anymore. The Thailand Privilege Visa and the Long-Term Residence Program are still available but come with higher costs and stricter eligibility.

To qualify, you typically need a steady income of $80,000 or more, or significant investments. There’s no current golden visa giving you a 20-year stay for $18,000. That deal is off the table.

Still, for tropical luxury with a lower barrier than the West, Thailand remains a tempting option if you fit the bill.

Golden visas might sound like a VIP fast-track to globe-trotting greatness, but that “gold” comes with some seriously hefty price tags (unless you’re in Thailand, of course). Before emptying the piggy bank, weigh the perks, paperwork, and desi nostalgia.