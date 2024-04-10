Bengaluru, a vibrant metropolis with a thriving tech industry, offers a variety of experiences for college students. Top attractions include Cubbon Park, Commercial Street, Bangalore Palace, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, MG Road, and Brigade Road. These places offer unique experiences, historic landmarks, and trendy hangout spots, making Bengaluru an ideal destination for college students. If you are someone who has just moved to Bengaluru for studies or first job, then you gotta know about the landmarks that you must hang out at.

Here are the top places you absolutely must explore during your college days:

1. Wonderla Amusement Park, Mysore Road

Wonderla is where adrenaline junkies find their paradise. Ranked as India’s top amusement park, it’s a rollercoaster of fun! Dive into thrilling rides, splash in the waterpark, and groove at the dance floor. If you’re feeling fancy, stay overnight at the Wonderla Resort.

2. Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur

Catch the sunrise atop Nandi Hills, just 60 kilometers from the city. The breathtaking views and pleasant weather make it a favorite among college students. Explore Tipu’s Drop, visit the Summer Palace, and try paragliding or trekking. It’s a day trip you won’t forget!

3. Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Mavalli

Lal Bagh, the “Red Garden,” is a green oasis in the heart of Bangalore. Stroll through lush pathways, admire exotic plants, and breathe in tranquility. Don’t miss the glasshouse and the iconic Kempegowda Tower.

4. Bangalore Palace, Vasanth Nagar

Step into a fairytale at Bangalore Palace. Marvel at its Tudor-style architecture, explore opulent rooms and imagine yourself as royalty. The palace grounds host concerts and events, adding to the magical experience.

5. M.G. Road, Bangalore

M.G. Road is the heartbeat of Bangalore. Shop till you drop, savor street food, and soak in the city’s energy. It’s the perfect spot for late-night chats with friends or a leisurely evening stroll.

6. Bannerghatta National Park

Get up close with wildlife at Bannerghatta. Safari through the jungle, spot tigers and elephants and learn about conservation efforts. It’s both educational and thrilling!

7. UB City, Vittal Mallya Road

UB City is where luxury meets art. Admire the architecture, dine at swanky restaurants, and catch a play or art exhibition. It’s a slice of sophistication.

8. Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar

Shopaholics, rejoice! Commercial Street is a maze of boutiques, street stalls, and trendy stores. Bargain for clothes, accessories, and quirky finds.

9. Cubbon Park

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse yourself in nature at Cubbon Park. Spanning over 300 acres, this lush green oasis offers serene walking trails, picturesque landscapes, and tranquil lakes, making it the perfect spot for a peaceful retreat or a leisurely picnic with friends.

10. Brigade Road

Experience the vibrant energy of Bengaluru’s shopping and entertainment hub at Brigade Road. From trendy boutiques and street vendors to bustling cafes and lively pubs, this bustling thoroughfare offers endless opportunities for shopping, dining, and people-watching.

Remember, college life isn’t just about textbooks—it’s about creating memories. So grab your friends, explore these gems, and make your Bengaluru journey unforgettable!

