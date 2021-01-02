Looking for a weekend getaway without shelling the big bucks? We've made a list of a few hidden and affordable spots across the country that you'd love to spend winters getting cozy in.

1. Mukteshwar

Nestled in Kumaon Hills at an altitude of 2171 meters, this hill station in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand offers a gorgeous view of the mountains.





How to get there - The nearest railway station is Kathgodam and you can drive from there. Closest airport is the Pantnagar Airport.

Where to stay - jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa

Tariff - ₹9,500 onwards.

2. Sattal

With seven gorgeous lakes, this place is a paradise for nature lovers. It is the perfect place to enjoy camping, bird watching and take little treks. Water sports like rowing, paddling and kayaking are also available around the lake.







How to get there - The nearest airport to Sattal is Pantnagar Airport, you can also take a train to the Kathgodam station and drive from there.



Where to stay - Naveen's Glen

Tariff - ₹5,800 onwards.

3. Binsar

95 km from Nainital, Binsar is one undoubtedly of the most scenic spots in the Kumaon Himalayas. Offering a view of the beautiful Himalayan peaks, you'll find yourself walking and trekking through this gorgeous town. It is truly a trekker's paradise with misty mountain trails and a wildlife sanctuary you shouldn't miss.







How to get there - The nearest airport is the Pantnagar Airport, you can also take a train to the Kathgodam station and drive for 119 kms.



Where to stay - Nayalap

Tariff - ₹6,000 onwards.



4. Manali

Fondly known as a backpackers spot, you will find yourself skiing in the Solang Valley and trekking in Parvati Valley. There is also a jumping-off point for paragliding, rafting and mountaineering in the Pir Panjal mountains if you're an adrenaline junkie.





How to get there - You can take a flight to the Kullu Manali Airport or Chandigarh International Airport, which is approximately6 to 8 hours away from Manali by road.

5. Auli

Tariff - ₹2,800 onwards.

A quaint little town in Uttarakhand which has become India's newest ski spot. Auli offers cable car rides, sacred temples and treks accompanied by delicious food.





How to get there - The best way to reach Auli is to take a bus from Delhi to Rishikesh, from there you can drive to Auli which will take around 9 hours.

6. Munnar

Tariff - ₹3,200 onwards.

Located in the Western Ghats of Kerala, at an altitude of 6000 ft in the district of Idukki, Munnar is a scenic paradise. With lush forests and unending expanse of tea estates, it is home to some endangered species like Neelakurinji and Nilgiri Tahr. It is a popular trekking and camping site and offers some great tourist attractions like the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, a safari tour of Eravikulam National Park and shikara rides at the Kundala lake.







How to get there - You can drive from Coimbatore or take a bus to Munnar from Bangalore. The closest train station is the Ernakulam Junction railway station in Cochin.

Where to stay - Tea Harvester

Tariff - ₹4,500 onwards.



7. Coorg

If you're a coffee lover, Coorg is the ideal vacation destination for you. Fondly known as the 'Scotland of India', it has hills and streams that you'd love to get lost in. Brimming with culture and history, it comes accompanied by some delicious spicy curries. If you're looking for adventure then it does offer trekking sports and white water rafting.





How to get there - One of the most well-connected spots on this list, you can easily drive down from the Mangalore Airport, which is 160 kms away. There are also regular flights to Mysore, which is 118kms away.

Where to stay - Coorg Cliffs Resort

Tariff - ₹7,900 onwards.



8. Kasauli

If you're looking for a quiet and idyllic vacation then Kasauli is the place to be. Kasauli offers some beautiful colonial era architecture and with its cobbled roads makes for a great weekend getaway. It also has some religious significance, being considered the resting point of Lord Hanuman.





How to get there - You can simply take a train to the Kalka station, which is 40kms away from Kasauli. Trains to Kalka are available from most railway stations.

Where to stay - Kasauli Hills Resort

Tariff - ₹5,000 onwards.



9. Ooty

Known for its tea, coffee and spices - Ooty is a getaway for those who don't want to leave city life behind. This tourist spot also has a botanical garden and rose garden that you'll find yourself wanting to get lost in.





How to get there - The closest train station is Mettupalyam, which is 40 km from Ooty.

Where to stay - Leopard Rock Wilderness Resort

Tariff - ₹4,900 onwards.



10. Coonoor

Coonoor is one of the three Nilgiri hill stations, and is starkly different from Ooty which has more visitors. You can hike, visit tea plantations, marvel at mountain views and enjoy a scenic break at this beautiful hill station.







How to get there - The nearest airport is Coimbatore, under 100kms away, from where you can drive ahead. There is also a toy train in Ooty which is also a good option, from there you can take a bus or a taxi.

Where to stay - Neemrana's - Wallwood Garden Resort

Tariff - ₹8,000 onwards.



11. Palampur

This popular town in Himachal Pradesh has beautiful Victorian-style mansions and castles. The town has rafting, paragliding, mountain trekking and skydiving. It is also close to other popular destinations like Bir and Triund so you can make a trekking trip to the surrounding towns.





How to get there - Gaggal airport in Dharamsala is the nearest airport at a distance of 40kms. You can also take a train to Pathankot, which is the nearest railhead at a distance of 120kms.

Where to stay - Infinitea Sports Club & Tea Garden Resort

Tariff - ₹5,800 onwards.



12. Gulmarg

Apart from being one of the most gorgeous places on earth, Gulmarg also offers some great adventure sports to keep you company. Gondola ride, skiing, trekking, paragliding and golfing amidst the snow.





How to reach - Srinagar is the closest airport, which is 56kms away, from there you can either drive to Gulmarg or take a bus ahead. The nearest railway station is Jammu, at a distance of 290kms.

Where to stay - Pine Palace Resort

Tariff - ₹5,800 onwards.



13. Bir Billing

Home to a Tibetan refugee settlement with several Buddhist monasteries, this town has become a favourite for those who love culture and adventure. If you're someone who loves to trek and paraglide, then you'll fall in love with Bir.







How to reach - You can take an overnight bus to Bir from Delhi or travel via Dharamshala's Kangra airport, which is just an hour away.

Where to stay - Colonel's Resort

Tariff - ₹2,200 onwards.



Are you ready to make your winter plans?