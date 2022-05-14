With over 44 degrees, the national capital of the country is currently a living hell. On the other hand, Bengaluru broke its own record for the lowest maximum temperature seen for the month of May.

Reportedly, on May 13, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees at 8:30 am, which was cooler than several hill stations.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the city received heavy showers, which prompted the mercury to drop by quite a few notches. According to IMD, this is around 8 to 10 degrees lower than the normal temperature observed for this month.

According to the predictions by MeT Bengaluru, the minimum temperature is expected to go around 20 degrees within the next couple of days.

Kinshuk Dudeja, a social media user, took to his account and shared a screenshot comparing the temperatures of different cities.

So BLR is cooler than Shimla and Mussorie!? ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tJ1P32zkgE — Kinshuk Dudeja (@kinshukdudeja) May 12, 2022

While some desis were shocked, others are already packing their bags and booking a flight. Here's how they reacted:

It's very chilly🤧 — Keerthan Bhat (@keerthan_bhat_) May 12, 2022

Bangalore giving hill stations a run for their 💸💸 — Sahil (@thatssosahil) May 12, 2022

Hum nhi aa rahe himachal 😋 @uthal_puthal — Sameer Anand (@samytale) May 12, 2022

Totally felt like it — TheSignOfFive (@TheSignOfFive) May 12, 2022

Bas kapde sookh jayen ! 😀 — Puneet Gupta (@meetupuneet) May 13, 2022

HEIINNN! WTFF so envious rn 🥹🤌🏼 — Thandi Hawa (@thandiihawaa) May 12, 2022

Yet we have ungrateful ppl here bro 🥲 — varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) May 12, 2022

Bro delhi is burning — Ayushhh.10 (@ayushhh_10) May 13, 2022

Well, we are surely packing our bags and shifting to Bengaluru already!