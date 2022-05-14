With over 44 degrees, the national capital of the country is currently a living hell. On the other hand, Bengaluru broke its own record for the lowest maximum temperature seen for the month of May.

Reportedly, on May 13, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees at 8:30 am, which was cooler than several hill stations.

via GIPHY

Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the city received heavy showers, which prompted the mercury to drop by quite a few notches. According to IMD, this is around 8 to 10 degrees lower than the normal temperature observed for this month.

via GIPHY

According to the predictions by MeT Bengaluru, the minimum temperature is expected to go around 20 degrees within the next couple of days.

via GIPHY

Kinshuk Dudeja, a social media user, took to his account and shared a screenshot comparing the temperatures of different cities.

While some desis were shocked, others are already packing their bags and booking a flight. Here's how they reacted:

Well, we are surely packing our bags and shifting to Bengaluru already!