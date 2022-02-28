The majority of our outings with friends involve mainly food or booze. Of course, those plans are simpler to make because all you have to do is be at a cafe or nightclub (and people actually show up). But, when you've visited practically every "cool" hangout spot in town, how do you keep your social life going?

blr friends: what cool (non-food) things can one do in the city? think monuments, experiences, walks, etc. don't say cubbon park and blossoms, already on the list. — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) February 28, 2022

Co-pilot a Cessna at Jakkur aerodrome. Legit super fun. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3EgsLBd1ju — Sneha Chandak (@snehachandak24) February 28, 2022

Bouldering.



It’s super fun and challenging mentally (more than physically actually)



And a great scene to meet new people and have interesting conversations pic.twitter.com/0KYyResj5w — Akansh Jain (@akanshj31) February 28, 2022

Lahe lahe (in indiranagar) has a bunch of experiences and classes - they have pottery workshops, shuffle dance classes, open mics on poetry, music, comedy etc. — Kavya Jain (@motherofpathos) February 28, 2022

Apart from all the places inside the city, you can go to treks which less < 2 hours away.



Are you also making new IRL friends? 🙊 — Sanketh (@SankethYS) February 28, 2022

Hiking (if you like that). Drive an hour out in any direction - Chikballapur, Tumkur, Ramnagara, Hoskote/Kolar - and you'll find lots of day hike possibilities.



Theatre/ cultural - check the Ranga Shankara and Bangalore International Centre events calendars. — Chatura Padaki (@chaturap) February 28, 2022

The Bannerghatta zoo has a nice safari, if you are interested in that kinda thing. Rangasankara has theater events through the year. Day trip options are also there, if you have access to a car. — Anantha (#DestroytheAadhaar) (@anantha) February 28, 2022

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary - day trip, Kasavanahalli lake- beautiful escape in Sarjapur. Must visit now, for it's the season for migratory birds. — Sneha B Chinmaya (@bottlemania) February 28, 2022

Street racing on Yulu bikes — Pranav Mittal (@PranavMittal_) February 28, 2022

Big Banyan + Grover Vineyards do wine tastings, one hour drive — Akkan Just Miss (@yekkedo_poindhi) February 28, 2022

1/Blr By Foot - esp w Mansoor - https://t.co/rmiwUavADG

2/Bangalore Walks (paused) - Blr's history thru its botany at Lal Bagh - https://t.co/9TxnWkl12J

3/Lahe Lahe has a thriving community events roster

4/Procycle Indiranagar does 2-3h cycling trips

5/LOT of day treks nearby — Vasudha Wadhera (@_vasudha) February 28, 2022

In addition to what others are saying:

- Basavanagudi heritage walk

- Indian Music Experience

- Venkatappa Art Gallery

- National Gallery of Modern Art

- cultural events at Rangashankara/ Alliance française

- Chitrakala Parishath

- KR Market

- cycle to Pearl Valley — Sindhu Shivaprasad (@sindhusprasad) February 28, 2022

