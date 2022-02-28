The majority of our outings with friends involve mainly food or booze. Of course, those plans are simpler to make because all you have to do is be at a cafe or nightclub (and people actually show up). But, when you've visited practically every "cool" hangout spot in town, how do you keep your social life going?
One of the users initiated a Twitter thread seeking Bengaluru locals to recommend some interesting (non-food) activities to do in the city.
blr friends: what cool (non-food) things can one do in the city? think monuments, experiences, walks, etc. don't say cubbon park and blossoms, already on the list.— harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) February 28, 2022
And people responded to the thread with ideas that will make you wish you were in the city exploring it.
Co-pilot a Cessna at Jakkur aerodrome. Legit super fun. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3EgsLBd1ju— Sneha Chandak (@snehachandak24) February 28, 2022
Bouldering.— Akansh Jain (@akanshj31) February 28, 2022
It’s super fun and challenging mentally (more than physically actually)
And a great scene to meet new people and have interesting conversations pic.twitter.com/0KYyResj5w
Lahe lahe (in indiranagar) has a bunch of experiences and classes - they have pottery workshops, shuffle dance classes, open mics on poetry, music, comedy etc.— Kavya Jain (@motherofpathos) February 28, 2022
Apart from all the places inside the city, you can go to treks which less < 2 hours away.— Sanketh (@SankethYS) February 28, 2022
Are you also making new IRL friends? 🙊
Hiking (if you like that). Drive an hour out in any direction - Chikballapur, Tumkur, Ramnagara, Hoskote/Kolar - and you'll find lots of day hike possibilities.— Chatura Padaki (@chaturap) February 28, 2022
Theatre/ cultural - check the Ranga Shankara and Bangalore International Centre events calendars.
The Bannerghatta zoo has a nice safari, if you are interested in that kinda thing. Rangasankara has theater events through the year. Day trip options are also there, if you have access to a car.— Anantha (#DestroytheAadhaar) (@anantha) February 28, 2022
Ranganathittu bird sanctuary - day trip, Kasavanahalli lake- beautiful escape in Sarjapur. Must visit now, for it's the season for migratory birds.— Sneha B Chinmaya (@bottlemania) February 28, 2022
In addition to what others are saying:— Sindhu Shivaprasad (@sindhusprasad) February 28, 2022
- Basavanagudi heritage walk
- Indian Music Experience
- Venkatappa Art Gallery
- National Gallery of Modern Art
- cultural events at Rangashankara/ Alliance française
- Chitrakala Parishath
- KR Market
- cycle to Pearl Valley
So people who have newly arrived in Bengaluru should pay attention to what the locals recommend.