The majority of our outings with friends involve mainly food or booze. Of course, those plans are simpler to make because all you have to do is be at a cafe or nightclub (and people actually show up). But, when you've visited practically every "cool" hangout spot in town, how do you keep your social life going?

via GIPHY

One of the users initiated a Twitter thread seeking Bengaluru locals to recommend some interesting (non-food) activities to do in the city. 

And people responded to the thread with ideas that will make you wish you were in the city exploring it.

So people who have newly arrived in Bengaluru should pay attention to what the locals recommend.