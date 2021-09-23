Moving to a new city can be challenging. If you are moving to Bengaluru for work, it's natural to be worried about the cost of living in the city.

Bengaluru is a growing metropolis and here's what the city offers you in a salary of ₹25,000 per month.

1. Accommodation: Upto ₹10,000-11,000 per month

Accommodation is the major factor that affects the cost of living in Bengaluru. If you are comfortable living in a PG, you can opt for options in Bengaluru costing around ₹5,000-10,000 including food.

But if you are looking for a 1 BHK accommodation, you will have to spend ₹8,000-10,000 in areas like BTM, Hebbal, Kengeri, Nagawara, etc.

2. Transport: At least ₹3,000-4,000 per month

A one-way ticket in local transport is around ₹50 in Bengaluru while a monthly pass costs around ₹1500.

If you have your own vehicle, the minimum monthly average expenses will be around ₹4,000-5,000.

Cabs are pretty expensive in Bengaluru. You will have to pay a minimum of ₹75 for small cabs and ₹150 for larger ones for the first 4 km.

3. Groceries: Upto ₹6,000 per month

If you are cooking daily, groceries can cost you upto ₹6,000 per month. This includes milk, eggs, vegetables, normal fruits, and others.

If you are living in a PG that provides food, you can save money on groceries but you will end up spending on eating outside food.

4. Food: Upto ₹4,000 per month

A lot of tiffin services operate in Bengaluru. A decent mess will give you two meals at a price of ₹3,000-4,000 per month.

If you are hiring a cook, they will charge starting from ₹2,000 per person. This price varies depending on the type of food.

5. Electricity: At least ₹1,000 per month

The price of electricity is ₹4.10/unit for up to 50 units, ₹5.55/unit for 50 to 100 units. Since the weather in the city is pleasant most of the time, you won't have to switch on ACs.

The average cost of electricity for one person is around ₹1,000 per month.

6. Cooking Gas: Upto ₹1,000

An LPG cylinder will cost you ₹800-1000. It will easily last for 2 months if you are cooking for one or two people.

7. WiFi: Upto ₹1,000/month

Other charges incurred on the Internet depend on the connection you opt. You can get a decent WiFi connection at ₹800-1,000 per month in Bengaluru.

8. Water: Upto ₹200/month

Average water bills in Bengaluru is around ₹150-200 per month.

9. Eating out: At least ₹1,000/month

An average vegetarian meal costs about ₹70 in Bengaluru. You might have to pay as much as ₹600 in high-end restaurants.

Drinks will cost you extra.

If you are going out to high-end restaurants even twice or thrice a month, you will have to keep at least ₹3,000-4,000 aside.

10. Miscellaneous: At least ₹1,000/month

Other expenses include those incurred on shopping and entertainment. One time visit to a mall or theatre will cost you at least ₹1,000.

Of the ₹25,000 that you earn, you will need at least (10,000 + 3,000 + 3,000 + 1,000 + 1,000) ₹18,000 - 22,000 for your monthly expenses to survive in Bengaluru.