The trailer of the much-awaited movie, The Archies, released today and it takes us back to the 1960s. With its elements of rock and roll, friendships, love, and heartbreak, it has already got the internet talking. There is a lot of chatter about the cast of the film, but let’s also note the quaint town shown in the trailer. Riverdale looks straight out of the wilderness of England.

The beautiful location and set design make us want to visit there for an idyllic lazy vacation. In case you feel the same, here are 10 cities in India that you can visit for that ‘The Archies’ feel.

1. Lansdowne

This hill station in Uttarakhand was founded as a military garrison under the British Raj. It is because of this reason that the town has a rich colonial history. The Garhwal Rifles regiment still trains here and that continues to give it a military feel. With lush forested hills and pleasant weather all year round, Landour is just picture-perfect.

2. Ooty

Located in the Western Ghats, Ooty is surrounded by lush greenery, the Nilgiris, and colonial-era architecture. The town was founded as a British Raj summer resort and it still has those steam railways that will instantly take you to a different era.

3. Kurseong

Just an hour’s drive from Darjeeling, Kurseong is where Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan was shot. The hill station is quiet, peaceful, and pristine. With its toy trains, misty hills, and quaint streets, this town is serene and picturesque.

4. Shillong

Located in Meghalaya, Shillong is considered the Scotland Of The East, and the town lives up to it. Not just lush green hills, it also has beautiful waterfalls and hills. The pine trees literally transport you to Europe.

5. Landour

Another hill station in Uttarakhand, this beautiful town is considered to be a part of Mussoorie. Despite being so close to Mussorie that bustles with tourists all year round, this place remains peaceful and under-explored.

6. Munnar

Located in Kerala, this hill station used to be a former resort for the British Raj aristocrats. The town is dotted with tea gardens, rolling hills, and hiking trails. It is absolutely tranquil and scenic.

7. McLeod Ganj

Nestled in the mountains, McLeod Ganj is located in Himachal Pradesh. It is also the residence of His Holiness, The Dalai Lama. The region has a beautiful mix of Tibetan culture and mountains.

8. Nainital

This Himalayan resort town was formerly a British hill station. It is set around a beautiful lake and has hills all around it. With colonial architecture, Nainital imparts a laid-back charm.

9. Kodaikanal

Think granite cliffs, forested valleys, lakes, waterfalls and grassy hills, and you will have Kodaikanal. This Tamil Nadu hill town has the best of all worlds and that imparts it that quaint vibe.

10. Shimla

The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla once used to be the summer capital of British India. It has the perfect mix of colonial charm, picturesque landscapes, snow-capped peaks, lush greenery, and iconic Victorian architecture.

These places will transport you to a different era altogether.