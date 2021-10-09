As more & more Indians are getting vaccinated, the travel restrictions are also relaxing for them. With control in Covid cases, we hope things may soon get back to normal.

For anyone who's planning to travel. Here's the latest list of countries that are allowing fully vaccinated Indians to travel without getting quarantined.

1. UK

After a long due discussion, the UK has allowed fully vaccinated Indians to travel without any restrictions. With Covishield getting approved & with other UK-approved vaccines, from 11 October, Indians can travel to the UK without getting quarantined.



No quarantine for Indian 🇮🇳 travellers to UK 🇬🇧 fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October.



2. US

Recently, sharing its updated travel rules. The US allowed fully vaccinated Indians to travel with no quarantine restrictions. Beginning from November, you have to submit proof that you are fully vaccinated before boarding to the US. You will also go through testing and contact tracing regimens.

3. Canada

Canada too lifted the five months-long ban on travel. You must submit a negative Covid-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport, taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their flight to Canada.

All the passengers must be fully vaccinated & update their information at ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

4. Thailand

Thailand is allowing fully vaccinated Indians to travel. They have started the ‘Visa On Arrival’ facility for Indian passport holders from October 1. You will also need the Certificate of Entry (COE) the Thai embassy added.

5. Germany

Germany has lifted travel restrictions from India, following some rules. You will have to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination, or a negative test result, or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Travellers who are aged 12 years and above will be allowed in the country. A period of 14 days to be passed post-vaccination.

6. Turkey

You no longer have to get quarantined passengers who have been inoculated by a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine if you are travelling to Turkey.

The vaccines approved in Turkish are Pzifer-Biotech, Sputnik V, and Sinovac. Indians who have taken Covishield will also be allowed. A negative report is to be submitted 72 hours before departure.

7. Kenya

Kenya has allowed Indians to travel, a test for which should be done 96 hours before travel. Please note you also have to take a yellow fever vaccination which is mandatory for every Indian of all age groups.

You also have to carry a valid vaccination card.

8. Italy

Indians who got jabbed with Covidsheild can now travel to Italy. This also makes you eligible for a Green pass.

Italy has approved Comirnaty Pfizer, Moderna, Vaxzervria AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far.

9. Nepal

Indian citizens vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin can now travel to Nepal without getting quarantined. A negative report is not less than 72 hours to be submitted.

Those taking the roadways, can apply for a visa on arrival and fill an online departure form before commencing the journey.

10. UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is allowing passengers inoculated with World Health Organization (WHO) vaccines. The travels for Indians resumed on 12 September. You will also get tested before entering the country.

The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) & the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) jointly announced applications for tourist visas will be open to people from all countries who have taken the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccines.

11. Spain

People who are vaccinated with Spain's recognised vaccine can enter the country. Please note that the Covishield vaccine is accepted as valid proof of immunity, whereas the Covaxin is not accepted.

You need a negative report not older than 72 hours & a recovery certificate which must not be older than 180 days. It is also mentioned that children over the age of 12 should be vaccinated.

12. Maldives

You cannot disagree that the Maldives is the most favoured tourist destination among the Indians. However, you can travel if you submit a negative test report no older than 96 hours before arriving in the country. Proof of vaccination should also be submitted.



13. France

If you are fully vaccinated, you can now travel to France. They have recognised Covishield in its approved list of vaccines, but you can only travel post 2 weeks taking the dose.

All you need is your fully vaccinated certificate to enter the country. Note. Fully vaccinated visitors with approved vaccination certificates do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test.

We hope to soon live life like before.