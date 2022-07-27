Seeking adventure and calm from travel is awesome, but not at the cost of imminent risk to life. There are a gazillion beautiful and astounding places in our country, so we can avoid picking the most dangerous ones in the name of serenity. All I mean to say is wanderlust is great, but not always. 

I stumbled across this short video of a riverside cafe in Kasol on Twitter. The place seemed exceedingly dangerous to me because of the fast-flowing water. 

Apparently, Twitter agrees. 

Word.

The owner of the place has herself issued a warning against travelling during Monsoon season.

 But should this kind of stuff even be marketed? It's clearly dangerous.

If you're traveling in monsoons, please travel responsibly. Avoid traveling when danger is right in front of you!