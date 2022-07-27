Seeking adventure and calm from travel is awesome, but not at the cost of imminent risk to life. There are a gazillion beautiful and astounding places in our country, so we can avoid picking the most dangerous ones in the name of serenity. All I mean to say is wanderlust is great, but not always.

I stumbled across this short video of a riverside cafe in Kasol on Twitter. The place seemed exceedingly dangerous to me because of the fast-flowing water.

This riverside cafe in kasol Himachal Pradesh is just unbelievable pic.twitter.com/tCv5nrcqrk — Homestays & Villas (@thehomestays) July 22, 2022

Apparently, Twitter agrees.

Bruh y'all gonna get washed away. This is dangerous. It's not some calm lake. — Laura Leh-Soon, The Shaantikaari (@whatisdapoint) July 26, 2022

Chances of water corroding the foundation bars and loosening concrete with that much flow....within a minute hotel will go "swaha" — sukajeevanam 🇮🇳 (@mahadevanrajesh) July 22, 2022

Danger is just 2 min away... That kind of water flow should not be romanticize. — Pankaj Uchiha ❟❛❟ (@eternal_panku) July 22, 2022

No...It's dangerous and seems the place you are sitting in is in the river itself. Not sure what the rules in Himanchal wrt to construction, but it doesn't look a legal construction.



It surely is not looking beautiful, the river is saying something, listen carefully — Manoj Payal (@ManojPayal12) July 26, 2022

Are you really promoting it? Cos it looks dreadful — CS (@chin80) July 22, 2022

Word.

Cafe’s like these are just waiting to be washed away and the primary cause of the ecological imbalance in the hills, rampant construction and commercialisation of fragile mountains is leading to dangerous consequences — raj🇮🇳 (@RajeshPunia) July 23, 2022

Ye bilkul bhi pleasant aur beautiful nhi hai, ye flooded river hai aur scary hai. — Aditya Tiwari (@adityatiwari112) July 22, 2022

I don't understand how this can be termed beautiful?



Construction of cafes and other structures illegally, dangerously near river bodies is going to be catastrophic. Don't romanticise it. https://t.co/45vfKCVHou — Hrushikesh (@Reashiee) July 26, 2022

This is what we call well-heeled tourism with buildings 100 percent illegal. Also,this fierceness of river flow is not your polished Instagram-filter to earn likes, it is a sign of river flowing above danger-level. https://t.co/RRD2pe05KD — Aatreyee Dhar(Let sleeping trees lie) (@carbon_stink) July 25, 2022

Yeah, and the best time to visit must be during peak monsoon season, right? https://t.co/WPIVZeSfEc pic.twitter.com/IJVoRP9t5v — A (@_kki_k_p) July 23, 2022

The owner of the place has herself issued a warning against travelling during Monsoon season.

But should this kind of stuff even be marketed? It's clearly dangerous.

Traveling to himachal pradesh during rainy season is extremely dangerous. Pls don't get attracted to such reels and end up traveling to risky places https://t.co/3uaxshnl2p — RAVI TΞJA (@rvteja50) July 23, 2022

You are that close to getting washed away as putting a match stick after getting drenched in gasoline and yes it beautiful but very close to being fatal too. Regards. — Rajesh Roy (@rajeshroy1929) July 27, 2022

Not soothing. Not calming. Suffocating. Dangerous. Stop claiming this as view/scenery at the cost of potential mishappening. — Amit Kumar (@niperamit) July 23, 2022

Sorry, I live by a river during the monsoons too and this is not how a riverside place needs to be. This is legit dangerous and clearly illegal, the river is violent. Y'all gonna wash away. https://t.co/HqYU2cKm3G — Laura Leh-Soon, The Shaantikaari (@whatisdapoint) July 26, 2022

If you're traveling in monsoons, please travel responsibly. Avoid traveling when danger is right in front of you!