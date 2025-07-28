In association with Visit Dubai

Dubai is one of the world’s most delicious melting pots. You can start your morning with Japanese ramen, grab Lebanese mezze for lunch, and end with Taiwanese dumplings for dinner, all within a few kilometers of each other.

But here’s the tea: with numerous restaurants scattered across this beautiful city; how do you even begin to choose? The FOMO is real, guys. That’s when we had a “Eureka” moment. Why not ask the people who literally cook for a living and have the most refined palates in the game? So we did exactly that and cornered some of Dubai’s most celebrated chefs to spill their personal food obsessions. And, their answers did not disappoint.

Tresind Studio’s Chef Himanshu Saini

“One of the things I love most about Dubai is its incredible culinary diversity. It’s a city where you can travel the world through your plate,” says the chef.

Comfort food obsession: Duck ramen at Kinoya by Chef Neha Mishra “The broth is rich and layered, the duck is perfectly tender, and it reminds me that comfort food doesn’t need to be complicated, just honest.”

The instant classic: “Manāo’s Lobster Khanom Krok is ‘An instant classic’ that literally makes you pause mid-bite,” says the chef.

Hidden gem pick: Jun’s Rainbow Heirloom Carrots “A masterclass in making the humble extraordinary.”

Three completely different cuisines, three absolutely mind-blowing experiences. Dubai really said “I’ll make an offer you can’t refuse” in the best way possible!

Revolver’s Chef Partner Jitin Joshi

Chef Jitin Joshi, Revolver’s Chef Partner who’s basically turned dining into an art form!



His most visited restaurant: Din Tai Fung

Why he’s obsessed: “The flavors are simple and, more importantly, consistent. Every time the experience is the same, very efficient and no-frills service, food is served swiftly, and you can see the prep happening right in the middle.”

His go-to order: Spicy dumplings, Xi Long Bao, and Hot n Sour Soup.

When a professional chef who’s turned dining into an art form has regular orders at a place, you know it’s about to be absolutely incredible.

Executive Chef Rahul Rana from AVATARA

He curates experiences like he’s building the perfect playlist, and he has curated what he calls his “3 foodie gems”.

Foodie gem 1: Maisan15’s Confit Potato by Chef Rita Soueidan with confit potato cooked in duck fat with “the most addictive Kashmiri chilli sauce.”

Foodie gem 2: Al Naqa, with grill wizard Chef AJ (Aphisith Phongsavanh), who “artfully combines and modernizes Lao classics with Levantine flavours.”

Foodie gem 3: Moonrise’s Market Prawn by Chef Solemann Haddad combines a “bold and punchy” toum sauce with Sicilian red prawns, Aleppo chili, and black lime. “It’s an explosion of flavour in every bite.”

Each one hits differently but delivers the same level of pure satisfaction.

Chef Ritu Dalmia from Atrangi

Meet Chef Ritu Dalmia from Atrangi, who’s bringing all the nostalgic vibes with her unwavering, nostalgia-filled loyalty to a restaurant that has stood the test of time.

Her decades-long Dubai favorite: Wafi Gourmet’s top-floor restaurant!

Go-to order: Hot pita bread and mezze “The hot pita bread straight out of the oven and the mezze is my go-to food there.”

Why it’s special: Pure nostalgia vibes “It used to be a place I started eating in my twenties during my early trips to Dubai.”

When a chef keeps returning to the same spot for literal decades, through all of Dubai’s explosive growth and endless new restaurant openings, that’s true loyalty. It’s comfort, consistency, and connection all wrapped up in one perfect meal.

Jamavar’s Culinary Director Chef Surender Mohan

Chef Surender Mohan has found his ultimate comfort zone in Dubai’s street food scene, and this culinary genius is completely obsessed!

Go-to comfort combo: Perfectly crafted shawarma paired with mutabal!

Why this combo hits differently: “There’s something incredibly grounding about it. The flavours are simple but bold, the textures just right, and it reminds me of the kind of street food that connects people across cultures.”

What he loves about mutabal: “The earthiness of the aubergine and tahini paste,” he says. It adds the perfect balance and rounds out the meal.

His food philosophy: “It doesn’t ask too much of you, but to simply sit, enjoy, and savour.”

A world-class chef finds pure poetry in creamy, smoky mutabal and calls simple street food ‘grounding.’ You know this combination is going to be absolutely extraordinary!

So habibi, screenshot this article right now, save those restaurant names in your notes, and start planning your Dubai food adventure, because when the city’s master chefs are literally obsessed with their local food scene, you know you’re about to experience something absolutely extraordinary. After immersing yourself in Dubai’s spectacular culinary wonderland guided by the masterful genius of these extraordinary gastronomic pioneers, you’ll discover it’s absolutely impossible to resist Dubai’s pulsating food paradise.

This is Dubai writing love letters to your taste buds, and trust us, it’s a food romance you’ll never want to end. Every single restaurant becomes a chapter in your personal food story, where world-class chefs are basically your culinary fairies making all your wildest dining dreams come true. This city doesn’t just feed your body, it feeds your soul in ways you never knew!