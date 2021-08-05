Leaders who run nations don’t just reside in average houses. Instead, they retreat to an enormous abode that might take your breath away. Here are some of the most expensive residences where world leaders live which even the uberwealthy can’t afford to buy.

1. Rashtrapati Bhavan - India

Estimated Value: ₹4872,47,96,639

Built between 1912 and 1929, this is the official residence of the nation’s current president Ram Nath Kovind at the western end of Rajpath in New Delhi. Spread around 200,000 square metres, the residence has four floors with 340 rooms.

2. Zhongnanhai - China

Estimated Value: ₹2879495,44,00,000

Built in 1421 by Yuan Shika, this is the residence of the nation’s current president Xi Jinping. Spread around 3,439,830 square metres, the house is situated in Beijing's Imperial City.

3. Palácio Da Alvorada - Brazil

Estimated Value: ₹213,49,17,566

Built between 1957 and 1958, this is the official residence of the nation’s current president Jair Bolsonaro. Spread around 7,000 square metres, it also has a cinema room, playroom, library and helipad. Designed by Oscar Niemeyer, the residence is also a National Historic Heritage Site.

4. Cheong Wa Dae - South Korea

Estimated Value: ₹14842,76,00,000

Literally meaning ‘pavilion of blue tiles’, it is the official residence of the nation’s current president Moon Jae-in. Built in between 1989 and 1991, this beautiful residence is spread around 250,000 square metres.

5. Grand Kremlin Palace - Russia

Estimated Value: ₹13427,15,45,070

Completed in 1495, this is not only the residence of the nation’s current president Vladimir Putin but is also the administrative centre of the Russian government. Spread around 275,000 square metres, this fortified complex was founded by the Russian ruling dynasty of Rurikids.

6. Quinta De Olivos - Argentina

Estimated Value: ₹163,27,03,600

Built in 1854, this is the official residence of the nation’s current president Alberto Fernández. Spread around 8,093 square metres, this residence is located in Olivos, Buenos Aires.

7. Quirinal Palace - Rome

Estimated Value: ₹12695,37,45,863

Apart from Villa Rosebery in Naples and the Tenuta Di Castelporziano, this is one of the three current official residences of the nation’s current president Sergio Mattarella. Built in 1583, this residence is spread around 110,500 square metres.

8. The White House - USA

Estimated Value: ₹4099,08,98,280

With over 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and 3 lifts, this is the official residence of the nation’s current president Joe Biden. Built between 1792 and 1800, this building is spread around 5,110 square metres. The iconic structure is designed by Irish architect James Hoban.

9. Kantei - Japan

Estimated Value: ₹7586,34,22,964

Also known as Sōri Kōtei, this is the official residence of the nation’s current PM Yoshide Suga. Built in 1999, this house is spread around 46,823 square metres. It is also the place where important official meetings take place with foreign leaders.

10. Buckingham Palace - London

Estimated Value: ₹51560,27,33,068

Built in 1703, this is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II. Spread around 77,000 square metres, it was originally known as Buckingham House. There are about 775 rooms, a post office, a cinema hall, a swimming pool and even a jeweller's workshop inside the palace.

11. White Palace - Turkey

Estimated Value: ₹6492,61,66,421

With about 1150 rooms, this is the official residence of the nation’s current president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Spread around 300,000 square metres, this complex is located in the nation’s capital Ankara.

12. Moncloa Palace - Spain

Estimated Value: ₹1557,54,99,228

Built in 1947, this is the official residence of the nation’s current PM Pedro Sánchez. Spread around 32,664 square metres, the palace is located in Puerta de Hierro Avenue. The complex includes 16 buildings, a bunker and a hospital.

Which house do you like the best? Let us know in the comments.

