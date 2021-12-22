Like every year (for the past two years), we have a new virus strain waiting for us at the threshold of New Year, ruining any chance at happiness: Omicron.
The risk for more contractions has increased during the holiday season, because some people just don't care about anything other than a partayyyy. Ugh. So, the government has released some guidelines and COVID restrictions to follow ahead of jingle bells.
Karnataka is the first state to release COVID restrictions on New Year celebrations. The guidelines are such:
1. No permission for holding DJ events will be granted, and large housing complexes will not be allowed to hold special events.
Gujarat also issued some guidelines for the holiday season:
1. Night curfew from 1 am to 5 am has been imposed in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh.
Mumbai's guidelines to be followed are:
1. Large gatherings and public meetings are prohibited.
Uttar Pradesh government invoked COVID restrictions, which include:
1. The Section 144 of CrPC has been invoked in Noida and Lucknow districts of UP.
Delhi issued guidelines which say:
1. Political, religious, social and cultural gatherings have been banned.
All these COVID restrictions are valid till New Year kicks in, that is till 31st December, 2021 and the following day 1st January, 2022.