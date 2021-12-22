Like every year (for the past two years), we have a new virus strain waiting for us at the threshold of New Year, ruining any chance at happiness: Omicron.

The risk for more contractions has increased during the holiday season, because some people just don't care about anything other than a partayyyy. Ugh. So, the government has released some guidelines and COVID restrictions to follow ahead of jingle bells.

Karnataka is the first state to release COVID restrictions on New Year celebrations. The guidelines are such:

1. No permission for holding DJ events will be granted, and large housing complexes will not be allowed to hold special events.

2. Seating capacity of clubs and restaurants has been reduced to 50%.

3. No public celebration will be there.

4. Staff members of pubs and restaurants need to be fully vaccinated.

5. Regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches.

Gujarat also issued some guidelines for the holiday season:

1. Night curfew from 1 am to 5 am has been imposed in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh.

2. Restaurants can operate with 75% capacity till midnight, while cinema can do so with 100% capacity.

3. Gyms can function with 75% capacity.

4. Shops and establishments can remain open until midnight.

5. Gardens and parks will remain open only until 10 pm.

Mumbai's guidelines to be followed are:

1. Large gatherings and public meetings are prohibited.

2. Only 50% capacity is allowed for a gathering at any venue for events, be it closed or open space.

3. Program organizers need to be fully vaccinated.

4. Public transport can be used by fully vaccinated individuals only.

5. Local disaster management authorities will have to be informed if number of people at an event exceed a thousand.

Uttar Pradesh government invoked COVID restrictions, which include:

1. The Section 144 of CrPC has been invoked in Noida and Lucknow districts of UP.

2. Public gatherings are prohibited.

Delhi issued guidelines which say:

1. Political, religious, social and cultural gatherings have been banned.

2. Bars and restaurants can operate with 50% seating capacity.

3. Night curfew has been imposed.

4. Banquet halls can't hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages.

All these COVID restrictions are valid till New Year kicks in, that is till 31st December, 2021 and the following day 1st January, 2022.