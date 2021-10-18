The unofficial party capital of the nation has opened its doors to the country’s first-ever alcohol museum. Known for its locally distilled coconut or cashews-based drink feni, the museum is dedicated to the coastal state's unique history and significance.

Situated in Candolim, the one-of-its-kind museum showcases a variety of vintage bottles, glassware, centuries-old dispensers and measuring equipment to educate tourists about the lesser-known history behind the well-known local drink.

In an interview with ANI, Nandan Kudchadkar, the owner of this alcohol museum, talked about how he thought of the unique concept.

When I thought of creating a concept like this, the first thought that came into my mind was whether there is an alcohol museum in the world. There is absolutely no place where you can see the kind of stuff pertaining to alcohol anywhere in the world. If you go to Scotland, they are very happy about their waters and about their drinks. Similarly, in Russia, the people feel happy to showcase the drinks they have. When we come to India, we project alcohol differently. Following my instincts, I decided to set up India's first museum dedicated to alcohol here.

Armando Duarte, CEO of the museum, talked about how the museum represents their locally popular drink.

One of our prominent drinks is Kaju Feni alcohol that is put on display here. This drink is fermented naturally. For Goans, the consumption of alcohol was a symbol of hospitality.

One of the tourists who visited this unique place was absolutely amazed by their collection.

The amount of information preserved here is amazing. I am dazed and awestruck with the place. The amount of information, they have kept here for visitors to see is super amazing.

It’s a dream come true for all alcohol lovers!