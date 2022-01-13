There are only two kinds of people in the world. The ones who love to get cozy under the warm blankets and sip hot chocolate all day long. And the other ones who love the chilly winter season and enjoy snowfall. If you belong to the latter category, then you need to keep scrolling.

Just like every other year, a spell of fresh snowfall was witnessed across the country this week. Since the beginning of the season, people have been sharing pictures of their beautiful cities covered in a thick white blanket of snow.

Recently, Indian Railways shared some picturesque videos and pictures of snow-covered stations , which are simply breathtaking. Take a look.

The breathtaking view of the snow clad train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla - Banihal section. pic.twitter.com/4hrzLWFfD4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

विश्व प्रसिद्ध कालका-शिमला रेल रूट का मनमोहक दृश्य:



यूनेस्को द्वारा घोषित हेरिटेज 'कालका-शिमला' रूट पर तारादेवी स्टेशन के नजदीक सुरंग संख्या 91 से गुजरती हुई स्पेशल पैसेंजर टॉय ट्रेन सैलानियों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/AdsJp79Arv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

A mesmerising view of the snow clad mountains from the #Banihal station of #KashmirValley, covered in a blanket of freshly fallen #snow. pic.twitter.com/6n9YL2YVpv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 12, 2022

As various mountain regions received fresh snowfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned people about a return of cold wave conditions across North India. The Met department’s weather bulletin stated that the minimum temperatures along the plains of northwest India will drop by 2 to 3 degrees and remain so thereafter. Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh between January 12th and 15th.