Whenever you plan a vacation abroad, the biggest challenge that you come face to face with is securing a visa in due time. But for certain travel destinations, you can get a free visa on arrival or can even get visa-free access.
India has moved up five places in the latest rankings published by the Henley Passport Index and is now placed at the 81st position. This is an improvement from its position in 2022. Indians can get a visa-free travel facility in these countries and looks like we have got new destinations to add to our travel list.
1. Barbados
2. Maldives
3. Mauritius
4. Niue Islands
5. Senegal
6. Bhutan
7. Dominica
8. Grenada
9. Haiti
10. Montserrat
11. Nepal
12. Samoa
14. St Vincent and the Grenadines
15. Suriname
16. Trinidad and Tobago
A valid passport and other necessary documents such as flight and accommodation details are required.
