Trains are a great way of travelling from one place to another - convenient, comfortable, although a bit time-taking but fairly compensated by the scenic beauty you see throughout your journey. And if you are travelling to or fro from any of the following railway stations, the beauty continues from the start till you reach your destination. Bringing to you, some of the most beautiful railway stations around the world.

1. São Bento Station, Portugal

sao bento station
Source: Ritebook
sao bento station
Source: Wikipedia
sao bento station
Source: Trip Advisor

2. Liège-Guillemins Railway Station, Belgium

most beautiful railway stations
Source: ArchDaily
most beautiful railway stations
Source: Wikipedia

3. Union Station, Los Angeles, USA

la union station
Source: Dicover LA
la union station
Source: The Culture Trip
LA union station
Source: Timeout

4. Maputo Central Railway Station, Mozambique

Maputo Central Railway Station
Source: Wikipedia

5. Flinders Street Station, Melbourne, Australia

Flinders Street Station
Source: Melbourn Curious

6. Dunedin Station, New Zealand 

Dunedin Railway Station
Source: Outlook India
Dunedin Station
Source: NZ History
Dunedin Station
Source: NZ History
Dunedin Station
Source: Pinterest

7. Grand Central Railway Station, New York, USA

Grand Central Railway Station
Source: Grand Central Terminal
Grand Central Railway Station
Source: Railway Gazette

8. Huddersfield Station, England

Huddersfield Station
Source: Yorkshire Post

9. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, India

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
Source: Culture Trip
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
Source: Ixigo

10. Kanazawa Station, Japan

Kanazawa Station
Source: Tripadvisor
Kanazawa Station
Source: Ishiwaka Travel

11. Metz-Ville station, France

most beautiful railway stations
Source: Wikipedia

12. Gare do Oriente, Lisbon, Portugal

most beautiful railways stations
Source: Skyscraper City

13. Napoli Afragola, Italy

most beautiful railways stations
Source: NBI

14. Charbagh Railway Station, Lucknow, India

