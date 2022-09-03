Trains are a great way of travelling from one place to another - convenient, comfortable, although a bit time-taking but fairly compensated by the scenic beauty you see throughout your journey. And if you are travelling to or fro from any of the following railway stations, the beauty continues from the start till you reach your destination. Bringing to you, some of the most beautiful railway stations around the world.

1. São Bento Station, Portugal

2. Liège-Guillemins Railway Station, Belgium

3. Union Station, Los Angeles, USA

4. Maputo Central Railway Station, Mozambique

5. Flinders Street Station, Melbourne, Australia

6. Dunedin Station, New Zealand

7. Grand Central Railway Station, New York, USA

8. Huddersfield Station, England

9. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, India



10. Kanazawa Station, Japan

11. Metz-Ville station, France

12. Gare do Oriente, Lisbon, Portugal

13. Napoli Afragola, Italy

14. Charbagh Railway Station, Lucknow, India

