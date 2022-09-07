Flights can get irritating and even uncomfortable after a point. We literally have to sit and wait till the plane lands, which isn't the easiest thing to do. That, and other things can easily bring up annoyance, even with other passengers, which is fair. But then again, everyone has issues of their own.

For instance, we might get annoyed when toddlers cry on a plane, but it's just as difficult for the kids and their parents, more so. While kids aren't used to new places and issues like turbulence, parents have the pressure of making it easy for their children and other passengers. So, a woman in China, who goes by the last name Wang, came up with a special idea to do both.

During their flight, Wang and her 20-months-old son handed gift bags to fellow passengers, apologizing them for when her son might cry. The gift bag included lollies, ear plugs and sorry-note in advance, for any noises that the son might make. According to South China Morning Post, this was before the take-off of their 2.5 hour long flight from Taiyuan.

It's not only a heartfelt gesture, but also an empathetic one. And really, who gets annoyed after being handed a gift from a toddler?