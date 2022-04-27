And now, the Indian Railways has won several hearts after an onboard passenger shared details of how he was served iftar on the train unexpectedly.
I requested the pantryman to bring me a cup of tea a little late as I am fasting. Then, he confirmed by asking, aapka roza hai? I nodded and said yes. Later, someone else came with iftar.
As per an official, IRCTC serves Upwas Meals during Navratri. However, there's no such service available during Ramzan.
As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad,I got my snacks.I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting.He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar❤@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/yvtbQo57Yb
Aisa desh hain mera!