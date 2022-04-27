roza. For the uninitiated, people wake up early in the morning to have their first meal sehri and they break their fast in the evening with iftar. The holy month of Ramadan is the most important time for all the Muslims in the world as they keep an intense fast or. For the uninitiated, people wake up early in the morning to have their first mealand they break their fast in the evening with

And now, the Indian Railways has won several hearts after an onboard passenger shared details of how he was served iftar on the train unexpectedly.

Shahnawaz Akhtar, a passenger onboard the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, was taken aback when he was offered iftar as he was about to break his roza. In a tweet, he said:

I requested the pantryman to bring me a cup of tea a little late as I am fasting. Then, he confirmed by asking, aapka roza hai? I nodded and said yes. Later, someone else came with iftar.

As per the train officials, the iftar meal was personally arranged by the on-board catering manager. In a conversation with PTI, Prakash Kumar Behera, On-Board Catering Supervisor, IRCTC, mentioned that as the staff was readying to break their fast, they shared their iftar with him and this is basic humanity.

As per an official, IRCTC serves Upwas Meals during Navratri. However, there's no such service available during Ramzan.

Since being uploaded, the picture has gathered over 22.9K likes and 2213 retweets. This is how netizens reacted:

I think this iftar was arranged by some of pantry car man.Not by the Railway So Give your thanks to that person or team.Aisa kayi baar hua hai mere sath bhi.Pantry team mein bhi koi na koi Roza rakhe hue hote hai aur aise me woh Iftar ka arrangements personal level par karte hain — سید کاشف انور (@Kash_if_An_war) April 25, 2022

Goodness has no boundary or religion https://t.co/nry2pk9DU7 — Zarrar Saif (@ZarrarSaif) April 26, 2022

Happy to know this Sir.

This small gesture would have definitely filled your heart more than it satiated your hunger. Kudos @Indianrailway18 https://t.co/uyXV0XQOWu — Varsha Sivadas (@varsha_0911) April 26, 2022

You can check the entire tweet here:

Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar

As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad,I got my snacks.I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting.He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar❤@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/yvtbQo57Yb — Shahnawaz Akhtar شاہنواز اختر शाहनवाज़ अख़्तर (@ScribeShah) April 25, 2022

Aisa desh hain mera!