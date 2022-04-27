The holy month of Ramadan is the most important time for all the Muslims in the world as they keep an intense fast or roza. For the uninitiated, people wake up early in the morning to have their first meal sehri and they break their fast in the evening with iftar.

And now, the Indian Railways has won several hearts after an onboard passenger shared details of how he was served iftar on the train unexpectedly.

Shahnawaz Akhtar, a passenger onboard the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, was taken aback when he was offered iftar as he was about to break his roza. In a tweet, he said:

I requested the pantryman to bring me a cup of tea a little late as I am fasting. Then, he confirmed by asking, aapka roza hai? I nodded and said yes. Later, someone else came with iftar.
As per the train officials, the iftar meal was personally arranged by the on-board catering manager. In a conversation with PTI, Prakash Kumar Behera, On-Board Catering Supervisor, IRCTC, mentioned that as the staff was readying to break their fast, they shared their iftar with him and this is basic humanity. 

As per an official, IRCTC serves Upwas Meals during Navratri. However, there's no such service available during Ramzan.

