Almost every woman can identify with feeling unsafe while being out at night or at a place where there are very few people. So, it’s always a relief when you come across men who don’t have an agenda, who genuinely try to help you find your way or stay safe. And this Twitter thread started by @EvieAspinall_ is a reminder that there are some great human beings out there, who will really look out for you, especially as a woman.

A man overheard me on the phone to my boyfriend last night lost trying to find my hotel. He didn’t try and make small talk. He told me to stay on the phone. And then he walked 2 feet in front of me, for a whole 10 minutes, so he could point out my hotel to me. (1/2) — Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_) October 8, 2023

That’s how you do it. In what could have been a scary situation he did everything right. I felt so safe. Massive thank you to that man (2/2). — Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_) October 8, 2023

So of course, Evie’s post sparked some really interesting confessions by others. Here, take a look for yourself:

Brother and I in Japan, Sunday morning, walking to find the temple w a cheesy tourist map. Asked a young man by pointing at temple icon on map. He looks at us, looks at map and signals for us to follow. Walks us six blocks, turns left, there's the temple. He bows, leaves us. — Pete Olski (@Pete_Olski) October 8, 2023

Happened to me in Paris, years ago, we were trying to find Disneyland, stranger at a petrol station saw me struggling to get directions in french. Follow me, he drove 10 minutes, took us all the way to the theme park entrance — Melissa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Melissa_suze) October 8, 2023

I was walking to the parking garage a couple of weeks ago. Maybe 7pm but already dark. Just walking, singing a song in my head. Two elderly ladies were in front of me and I was gaining on them. One of them looked back at me. No idea if i made them nervous or not, but just in case… — Mike Rodriguez (@RodriWrites) October 9, 2023

In 2008, my first time visiting S. Korea. I got lost in the backstreets of Seoul. I showed my hostel's business card to two elderly men. They walked me to the hostel. They had kind smiles. They kept their distance. They made sure I was safe.❤️ https://t.co/RLNjTqqYCD — Dina Mousa 🇪🇬 🇺🇸 (@DinamaMousa) October 8, 2023

One time I was walking alone in a downtown parking lot and there was a man walking behind me to his car. He let me know he was only walking to his car and made it beep to show me. Seems silly but I was 100% looking over my shoulder before that https://t.co/3HVwaIQMzD — Ryan (@GirrlRyan) October 8, 2023

My daughter working 6nations in Paris. Left Stade de France at 3am, battery died, couldn’t get Uber or directions. A group of young French rugby fans, male nurses, walked her to her hotel. No one hit on her. They said they hoped someone would do the same if it was their sister https://t.co/iQ46rXSUF4 — Jules (@missyjules1974) October 8, 2023

One night I had problems with my car and I was waiting terrified parked in the back lot of a dark gas station

A man parked his truck near me, kept his distance but helped me stay in a light + spoke to me about car repair and made sure it really was my dad who showed up. https://t.co/OgzpFWSdVd — Princess Luna ❤️ (@xTorielynnilyx) October 8, 2023

Since there was no e-hailing car nor cab during that time, I have no choice but to walk alone. I was so scared, so I prayed so hard to Allah to protect me from any harm and danger. 2/4 — خديجه شحيمي (@mizdiorcherie) October 8, 2023

After I said no few times, I just continue walking and I notice the car made a uturn and follow me slowly from behind, making sure I reach my stay safely. I felt so relieved and relaxed after that and I thanked Allah for sending that person. 4/4 — خديجه شحيمي (@mizdiorcherie) October 8, 2023

Last night I was so obliterated a random man that I met, took me home while not touching any part of my body or trying to make out with me – I was with my friend – most men would still try & on her too. probably the most positive man interaction I’ve had all year https://t.co/JpJfI90Asa — ari 🌱 (@arianaxochiltt) October 8, 2023

The world is not all that bad.