Dehradun is a city that offers great weather and beautiful surroundings. One of the recently explored cities for tourism in India, the beauty of Dehradun is so astounding, it keeps calling you back. But, if you're visiting for the first time, here are just a few popular tourist hubs to explore in the city.

1. Explore the interiors of Robber's Cave.

This beautiful spot is just a short trek away so you can visit this tourist attraction to enjoy the calm waters and take in the views of the waterfall.

2. Trek to Har ki Dun.

Go on an adventurous trek to Har ki Dun, a beautiful valley that is located 3,566 meters above sea level, for an unforgettable experience. You will be welcomed by lush pine forests and majestic mountain peaks.

3. Camp under the blanket of stars.

Go for camping at George Everest Park in Dehradun and witness the sky full of stars along with a bonfire, to make memories that will last a lifetime.

4. Discover serenity and peace at Mindrolling Monastery.

Spend some time at Mindrolling Monastery that was re-established by monks in 1965, to connect with your spiritual side. It is one of the largest Buddhist centres that offers large gardens, a stupa and a beautiful architecture to admire.

5. Take in the scenery at Lacchiwalla.

Lacchiwalla is one of the most popular picnic spots in Dehradun where you can sit back and enjoy the lush greenery. There are also a number of cottages and hotels that you can book for your stay here.

6. Indulge in paragliding.

If you want to unleash your adventurous side, go for paragliding to enjoy a bird's eye view of Dehradun, Mussoorie, Chakrata and Rishikesh. You can book a session at the National Adventure Sports Academy and The Great Himalayan Adventures.

7. Shop till you drop at Paltan Bazaar.

Feel like going on a shopping spree? Head to Paltan Bazaar to buy anything and everything from fabrics to materials to souvenirs for your loved ones.

8. Have a gala time at Fun Valley.

Fun Valley is an amusement park that you can visit with your family and friends to have an exciting time. The park also offers thrilling rides, deluxe rooms, mutli-cuisine restaurants and a motel, in case you want to spend more than a day around the area.

9. Beat the heat with natural water springs.

Tiger Fall, Lacchiwalla and Shikar Fall are some natural water springs near Dehradun that you can visit to relax and rejuvenate your senses.

10. Relax by the Sahastradhara.

Sahastradhara literally translates into 'thousand fold spring.' Visit this place to check out its natural beauty and healing powers, as the water contains sulphur. You can take in the beautiful views or enjoy a rope ride between the mountains here.

Pack your bags and book your tickets. Dehradun is waiting to be explored.