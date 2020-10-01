Going to school teaches us a lot. And, if the school campus is beautiful, it just adds to the charm. Take these gorgeous schools for example that literally look like sight-seeing spots.

1. Dalhousie Public School, Dalhousie

This school is located in one of the most scenic spots in our country and it is both, a day school and a boarding school. Here students can enjoy the vast outdoors of the picturesque Himalayan mountains, frequent hikes(treks) and picnics.



Click here to know more.

2. Bishop Cotton School, Shimla

If you were ever wondering, let me tell you, this school is the one that started the 'house system'. Of course, the location, scenic beauty and peaceful environment of this school definitely can't be overlooked but, there's a lot more that this school has to offer. The school also runs a Learning centre for non-resident, mentally-challenged children from Shimla.

Click here to know more.

3. Doon School, Dehradun

This school was built on British standards so the building still has that rustic charm. Doon is quite popular even today and is known as the Eton of India. Those who study here are referred to as the Doscos and one of the most popular Dosco is none other than former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Click here to know more.

4. Step By Step, Jaipur

Well, just take a moment and look at the gorgeous building. It's like a castle isn't it? This school is affiliated to CBSE board and it aims to equip children with an independent thinking mind to make their dreams come true.

Click here to know more.

5. Montfort School, Yercaud

With a list of notable alumni like filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor and politician Shashi Tharoor, this co-ed secondary school surrounded by lush green hills on all sides is one of the best places to nurture bright minds.

Click here to know more.

6. Welham Girls' School, Dehradun

Again, this is one of the most well-known schools in our country that was established by Miss Oliphant, in 1957, as she wanted to provide quality education to girls in India. And, the list of notable alumni include famous personalities like Deepa Mehta, Brinda Karat, Priyanka Gandhi and Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a few.

Click here to know more.

7. Unison World School, Dehradun

In this school, the administration pays special attention to complimenting knowledge with experimental learning. Growing up here, amidst beautiful surroundings is going to be a magical experience for sure. What say?

Click here to know more.

8. Goethals Memorial School, Kurseong

We can't think of a better place than this school that's nestled between Siliguri and Darjeeling. This school was founded in 1907, and is named after Jesuit Archbishop of Calcutta (now Kolkata), Paul Goethals. It follows the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education curriculum, and has classes from standard 3 to 10.

Click here to know more.

9. Mayo College, Ajmer

If I am not mistaken, most of us have heard about this famous boarding school that was founded in 1875. This institution still remains one of the best boarding schools in our country. Also, here's a fun fact, the post and telegraph department of India issued a stamp with the school's photo in 1986.

Click here to know more.

10. Woodstock School, Mussoorie

Located in Mall Road, this school has one of the best locations on Earth, I kid you not. It was founded in 1854 during the East India Company. Though the school was managed by Americans during the Raj, at times it provided refuge for families who opposed British rule in India. The school also overlooks the lush green mountains and a valley. What more do you really need to study?

Click here to know more.

11. Lawrence School, Lovedale

Situated close to Ooty, Lawrence is nestled in a picturesque setting that's bound to give a peaceful environment for focusing on your studies. This is a co-ed school that is affiliated to CBSE.

Click here to know more.

12. St. Mary's High School, Mount Abu

Located in the middle of a jungle, St. Mary's is away from the hustle-bustle of city life so, it harbors a quiet and peaceful environment. Apart from the beautiful surroundings, this school lies at a close proximity to the Lower Kodhra dam which is like an added bonus.

Click here to know more.

13. Blue Mountains School, Ooty

This school was built by Fredrick Price, who moved to Ooty, after retiring as the Governor of Burma. It was built in the 1890s by craftsmen from Burma. Beautiful landscape, check. Homely environment, check. Humongous campus, check. What more can you possibly ask for?

Click here to know more.

14. Druk White Lotus School, Leh

Okay, in case you're wondering, this is Rancho's school from 3 idiots. Apart from offering a mind-blowing infrastructure, this school educates children in traditional Tibetan Buddhist culture as well as contemporary means.

Click here to know more.

15. Rajkumar School, Rajkot

Originally founded for the education of princes and their relatives, this school eventually became a public school at the behest of its founders. The infrastructural beauty and the lush green gardens of this place is just hard to miss. It is a co-ed school and is affiliated to CBSE.

Click here to know more.

16. Scindia School, Gwalior

This school boasts of a star-studded alumni list. Yup, Anurag Kashyap, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatiya have been to this boarding school. Surrounded with beautiful landscapes and clear blue skies, this school has only the best to offer.

Click here to know more.

17. Heritage School, Pune

The architecture of the school building makes it look like a museum. It's attractive and unique. This school aims to help students achieve the highest academic standards and grow to be analytical and critical thinkers.

Click here to know more.

18. St. Paul's, Darjeeling

This school is one of the oldest public schools in Asia and it follows the ICSE curriculum until class 10 and the ISC curriculum for classes 11 and 12. And, hill stations like Darjeeling provide the perfect environment for nurturing young minds. The calming and soothing ambience is just perfect for studying. Agreed?

Click here to know more.

19. Sherwood College, Nainital

The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Field marshal Manekshaw, Param vir chakra awardee Major Somnath Sharma have studied here, in this very place. This school focuses on growth- academically and personally.

Click here to know more.

20. St. Bede's, Shimla

This school was founded by St. Bede who was probably born in 673 AD. The school believes in forming well integrated individuals who are assets to contemporary society. Also, waking up to the view of snow-capped mountains and pretty valleys is definitely refreshing. Wouldn't you agree?

Click here to know more.

Where would you like to study?