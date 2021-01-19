Towards the end of December, one of my colleagues travelled to Mukeshtwar for a week where she worked from a resort.

While travelling amid a pandemic can be precarious and quite unsafe, it is possible to do a road trip provided we follow the correct safety measures and guidelines.



1. Check the availability of your accommodation online first. Check if they are following Covid guidelines. And, go through the reviews too.

The JuSTa Mukteshwar Resort has been following all the guidelines and precautions to make sure their customers are safe. The rooms are well sanitized and even the restrooms are clean. Click here to know more about the resort.

2. Read up on the requirements before you cross state or territory borders, as restrictions may change with little notice.

Do your research well before planning your trip.

3. Not just masks, carry hand sanitizers (with at least 60% alcohol), surface disinfectant sprays and disposable gloves with you at all times.

Keep a few extra face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.

4. The best option is to travel by your own car.

Before you start your journey, sanitize and clean the dashboard, steering wheel, seat belt buckle and gear shift since these are the most-touched surfaces.

5. However, if you are planning on hiring a car, check vehicle rental websites for enhanced cleaning procedures and social distancing measures.

See what policies they have adopted to make sure their customers are safe.

6. Download maps for the area you are traveling to before in case you lose your internet connection.

Maps.me is a great option. You can also download offline versions of Google Maps to use when you have no internet.

7. Check the weather forecast beforehand so that you don't land in any unwanted situations.

Try not to travel on the days when there is heavy rainfall, fog etc.

8. While you are traveling, try to avoid eating out as much as you can.

Instead, carry some packed food from home. Don't forget to carry a bottle of water and some utensils.

9. If possible, avoid using public restrooms.

However, if its really important, make sure you go to a clean restroom.

10. After you finishing using the restroom, remember to thoroughly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Also, sanitize your hands before touching the car keys or door handles before getting into the car.

11. Once you reach your destination, make enquiries about the hygiene protocols that the hotel/staff are making use of.

You can also sanitize the surfaces, seats and facilities before using them yourself. But, don't forget to put on disposable gloves before touching anything.

12. Carry your own pillow cases and bed sheets just to be on the safer side.

You can also carry your own pillow.

13. While most five star hotels and resorts have their own medical aid kits, during a pandemic, it's wiser to carry your own.

Basic medicines for cough, cold, body ache, headache, stomach pain and fever will do.

14. Make enquiries about how digital-friendly transactions are in the place that you are travelling to.

Also, if you are going to shop around, ask the shop owners if you can pay digitally.

15. Remember, social distancing is the key.

Make sure you avoid over-crowded places. Keep a safe distance of at least 2 meters (6 feet).

The perfect road trip needs the perfect destination just like JuSTa Hotels & Resort in Mukteshwar. (If you want to experience a similar bliss, make a reservation at JuSTa Hotels website here.)

Have a happy and safe journey!