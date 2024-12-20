Shopping is not just about buying stuff—it’s a sport, an art, and for some of us, a legitimate therapy session. The thrill of running after that 20% sale, the joy of snagging that designer piece you’ve been eyeing forever, and the sheer joy of treating yourself—there’s nothing quite like it. Now imagine all this and more but on steroids.

Enter the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF)—the ultimate playground for shopaholics and spenders. The festival kick started its 30th-anniversary edition on 6 December 2024 and it’s going to continue till 12 January 2025, DSF is going big, bold, and brilliant this year. From insane discounts and exclusive concerts to Instagram-worthy experiences and carnival fun, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re a bargain hunter or just like to enjoy the finer things in life, we’ve rounded up the top 5 things you absolutely cannot miss at Dubai Shopping Festival this year.

Shop Like It’s Your Full-Time Job

If you think you’ve saved enough this year, and want to treat yourself for showing self-restraint, this is it! Dubai’s iconic malls like The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Mercato are offering discounts so good, they’ll make you forget about your bank balance. Designer bags? Check. Gadgets that’ll make your friends jealous? Double check. And don’t even get us started on those secret flash sales where you’ll feel like a contestant on Squid Game, minus the life-threatening part (obviously).

Experience Concerts That Hit All the Right Notes

What’s better than a killer shopping haul? Enjoying free weekly concerts featuring some of the Arab world’s biggest musical icons. Think Yara on 21 December, and a special New Year’s Eve concert by Mahmoud El Esseily (tickets on Platinumlist, so don’t snooze!). But wait, the party doesn’t stop there, with Hams Fekri taking the stage on 4 January and Ibraheem Alsultan wrapping things up on 11 January, these Saturday night performances are gonna be pure magic. And for Sunday nights you ask? You can Attend the live shows of the X Factor season at Dubai Festival City Mall every Sunday till 12th January 2025. With Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad and Fayez Al Saeed on the judging panel, you know the show is gonna be lit! And all you have to do is download the Blue Rewards App, register for free and lock in your spot!

Shop and Eat Your Way Through Exclusive Dining Deals

A proper shopping spree isn’t complete without a killer food break, and Dubai Shopping Festival doesn’t disappoint. Dubai’s top restaurants, cafes, and food trucks are serving up special menus and irresistible offers all month long. Whether you’re into fine dining or street eats, the city has something to satisfy all your cravings. Bonus? Many of these dining spots are located right next to the shopping hubs, so you don’t have to wander far for your next bite or deal. The best part–you can do all that while you enjoy unforgettable sunsets at Dubai Festival City Mall’s helipad, featuring Frozen Cherry’s exciting venue, Helipad by Frozen Cherry! Now who doesn’t want that? DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall will also host some of the city’s trendiest food brands. So head on over with an empty stomach and fill up on good food and great vibes.

Score Mega Prizes with Daily Raffles

This year, DSF is going all out with life-changing prizes up for grabs every single day. Imagine this: 4 million Skywards Miles, 2 million dirhams in cash, 1.5 million dirhams in gold vouchers, and shiny brand-new cars up for grabs. Sounds unreal? Well, it’s not! Ticket holders for the DSF Mega Raffles have the chance to drive off in a brand-new car plus take home AED 100,000 in cash! With prizes this big, even just watching the daily winners might be enough to keep you entertained.

Make Your Instagram Feed Pop

I think we can all agree that the Dubai Shopping Festival isn’t just about shopping—it’s also about aesthetics. The city is decked out with vibrant displays, light installations, and creative decor that scream luxury and festivity. Guests at Festival Bay can enjoy brand new DSF-themed IMAGINE shows, twice daily. Malls, public spaces, and event venues have been transformed into visual wonderlands that are practically begging to be photographed. And that’s not all! You’ll be able to watch fireworks displays every night at 9pm! So, bring your A-game, grab your phone, and get ready to capture the perfect selfie that’ll leave your followers drooling.

Discover Surprise Pop-Ups

The beauty of the Dubai Shopping Festival is its unpredictability. Pop-up markets, and exclusive product launches are scattered across the city, adding a sense of adventure to your shopping spree. Keep your ear to the ground (and your social media alerts on) to catch these hidden gems—you never know when you’ll stumble upon an unbeatable deal or a one-of-a-kind experience.

Don’t just follow your heart follow Dubai Festivals on social media. That’s where you’ll find the juiciest updates on flash sales, surprise pop-ups, and secret events that’ll have you feeling like you’re living in a movie montage.