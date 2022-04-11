India has many beautiful places that offer a picturesque view to us. And one such untouched paradise, Ladakh, is a beauty we must surely preserve.

In a horrific incident that's making waves on social media today, we have a group of tourists creating a ruckus and driving a car in the pristine Pangong Pso lake in Ladakh. The video was shared by Jigmat Ladakhi on Twitter and has gone viral.

Have a look:

Shocking behaviour and hooliganism shown in Ladakh by some tourists. Ladakh administration, Police and above all common people of Ladakh have been trying to preserve and protect Pangong Lake which is ecologically so sensitive. And this is what people do!pic.twitter.com/GShJBZl5sf — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 10, 2022

The two men are lurking out of the sunroof of an Audi car, and they are clearly having fun. They also have bottles of alcohol along with food, foldable chairs, and a table installed.



This shameful act has been called out by people and has received more than 500k views and 12K likes on Twitter.

Twittizens are shocked to see the irresponsibility of the tourist and have called for immediate action.



Environment is no one's property to destroy it's everyone's responsibility to protect. — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 10, 2022

This is a really disturbing trend in tourism. Hope these are controlled by the concerned authorities! @JandKTourism @PIBSrinagar @jk_forests @tashi_gyalson @DC_Leh_Official — Mohan Chandra Pargaien IFS.🌲🐝🐅🇮🇳 (@pargaien) April 10, 2022

Most of the tourism revenue comes from visitors from HR,Del as they visit HP,UK,Ladakh.Yes we should respect nature,but all plots,land masses,infrastructure have been built after capturing land from wildlife,flora-fauna has been destroyed.All constructions in UK are on river beds — Surender S Shekhawat (@surender_sandy) April 10, 2022

@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi Hon. Minister, this shameful behaviour by so called tourists should not go unpunished. Or else, it will spoil the natural beauty of the destination. 🙏🙏🙏 — Narayan Mallapur 🇮🇳 (@mallapur123) April 10, 2022

Has Ladkah Police taken cognisance of the action?

The Instagram account seems to be unavailable.

When was this video shot? — Baba Leopard Singh- Lutyens' Wale! 🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@Leopard212) April 10, 2022

Local tourism board must enforce strict rules on access to lakes etc, but also locals who provide tourist services must be trained to execute the rules & safeguard their landscape. The table arranged with wine, cutlery etc was probably set up by a local. — Priyansha | प्रियांशा (@_Priyansha__) April 10, 2022

Such a shame. These tourists need to be traced, and imposed a very high monetary penalty that will hurt them and serve a warning to others too



Certain things need to be banned, with stiff penalties for non compliance, including littering or improper disposal of plastic items. — Michael Carvalho (@carvalho_mike) April 10, 2022

The ministers of state should take strict action against these miscreants. Penalise them & make it known - so that other tourists refrain from indulging in this nonsense. People like these should be banned from visiting such sites! https://t.co/3sp64PendV — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) April 11, 2022

The post also highlighted that police and above all common people of Ladakh have been trying to preserve and protect Pangong Lake which is ecologically so sensitive.

