Only A True Mumbaikar Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

1. Which is this majestic mosque situated in the middle of the sea?
via Travelogy India
2. Which is India's largest and only international standard theme park located in Mumbai?
via Country Corner
3. Which is the grandest Ganpati pandal in the city?
via DNA India
4. Which is the oldest theatre in Mumbai?
via Sabrang India
5. Where was the song Meri Gully Mein from Gully Boy shot?
via Scroll.in
6. Which cinema house has been running DDLJ for over 25 years now?
via Indiatimes.com
7. The tiffin carriers who have earned a Six Sigma rating from Forbes are known as?
via BBC
8. Which is the famous art festival organised in Mumbai?
via My Yatra Diary
9. Which park in Navi Mumbai is the largest in Asia and the third largest in the world?
via LBB
10. Which original South Mumbai locale was once called the Old Woman’s Island?
via Mumbai Tourism
