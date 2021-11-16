Only A True Mumbaikar Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Good Morninggg Mumbai! If you think you know the city of dreams well then try scoring more than 5 in this quiz!

1. Which is this majestic mosque situated in the middle of the sea? via Travelogy India Bandra Grand Mosque Mahim dargah Moghul Masjid Haji Ali Dargah

2. Which is India's largest and only international standard theme park located in Mumbai? via Country Corner Essel World Water Kingdom Imagica KidZania

3. Which is the grandest Ganpati pandal in the city? via DNA India Lal Baugcha Raja Andhericha Raja King Circle Seva Mandal Ganpati Ganeshgali Mumbaicha raja

4. Which is the oldest theatre in Mumbai? via Sabrang India Capitol Cinema Imperial Cinema Edward theatre New Roshan Talkies

5. Where was the song Meri Gully Mein from Gully Boy shot? via Scroll.in Dadar Dharavi Thane Kurla

6. Which cinema house has been running DDLJ for over 25 years now? via Indiatimes.com Imperial Cinema Hall Maratha Mandir Royal Talkies Opera House

7. The tiffin carriers who have earned a Six Sigma rating from Forbes are known as? via BBC Tiffinwalas Dabbawalas Tongawallas Batliwallas

8. Which is the famous art festival organised in Mumbai? via My Yatra Diary Bangana Urban Haat Festival Kala Ghoda Art Festival Cheer!

9. Which park in Navi Mumbai is the largest in Asia and the third largest in the world? via LBB Joggers Park, Vashi Sensory Garden, Sanpada Wonders Park, Nerul Central Park, Kharghar