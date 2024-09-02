In association with Visit Dubai

Winter is kinda, like, the worst! The mere mention of the word ‘winter’ conjures images of cozy nights by the fireplace in soft blankets. But that’s fantasy, right? It’s not all like the stories we’ve read, the snowflakes dancing and laughing through frosty air or having a winter meet-cute of our own. And let’s be straight, who wants to spend their winter in a pile of blankets anyway? Though hot chocolate and warm blankets seem like a great idea, we all crave our very own winter escape.

So, if you too wanna pause on the frosty landscapes and fight the urge to get out of the blanket, then getting away is the only solution. And Dubai might just be the right stop for your adventure bus looking to explore! It’s time we finally say bye to winter blues and embrace the outdoors, especially when we have this killer list of winter adventures to try out in Dubai that’ll have you saying “I LOVE WINTERS”

Dubai Thrill Ride For Sun-Soaked Adventures

Dubai’s got the kind of winter that lets you trade in snow boots for sandals. Think Dubai, think desert, think DUUUUNE BASHING! We’re talking dune-bashing adventures across the golden sands with expert drivers who know how to turn a desert into a heart-pumping rollercoaster (can Dubai get any more thrilling? Actually it can. Read on!)

Kayak Through Hatta’s Hidden Beauty!

Who doesn’t like mountains? It’s calming, very chill or, as the kids would say, “aesthetic”. Take a U-Turn from the city and kayak your way through the stunning, rugged mountains of Hatta Dam. This serene escape offers breathtaking views of mountain enclaves and a chance to reconnect with nature. Oh, and did we mention that it’s peaceful, invigorating and totally Insta-worthy?

Count The Stars At Starlight Camp!

Remember those movie moments where the actors were falling in love under a sky filled with stars? This is your sign to escape the city lights and give yourself a treat while you enjoy the magical desert nights, cozy bonfires! And possibly fall in love with endless constellations twinkling above you? Starlight Camp is your ticket to a celestial escape.

Sail Away With Dubai Offshore Sailing Club!

Now after all the Zen fun, are you feeling adventurous? Don’t worry, go to DOSC! It lets you cruise the Arabian Gulf in style with relaxing cruises, and if you’ve got the smarts, you could participate in competitive races too! Ain’t it the perfect way to experience the beauty of the open seas? Are we right or are we right?

Fly Like A Bird With XLine Dubai Marina!

When we are on a trip, after a while our adrenaline just doesn’t wanna catch up with us. For days like this get your adrenaline fix at XLine Dubai Marina, the world’s longest urban zipline! Dubai cityscape, zooming from skyscrapers to the Marina’s waterfront, we just know adrenaline will be knocking at your door in no time. It’s a heart-pounding experience that will leave you breathless (in the best way possible obvi!).

Find Your Zen At SOLE MIO!

Still looking for something a little more chill? While you soak in stunning views of the Burj Al Arab and the crystal-clear waters, you can start your day with a beach yoga session at SOLE MIO. After class, for all the tired souls, there’s a beach lounger and a cosy cabana. It’s the perfect way to find your inner zen and forget all about your problems while you’re at it.

Cycle At Al Qudra

This one is for all cycling enthusiasts! When vacation starts to feel a little tiring there’s always one way we all can do the work. Getting a breather! And if you are a cyclist, you know the only breather that’s acceptable are long rides! Al Qudra Cycle Track is basically Dubai’s cycling nirvana! Here, you can spot some cool wildlife, breathe the fresh air, and feel the burn with, of course, no cars in sight. So, where’s your bike at?

Escape From The Hustle At Matcha Club

Who doesn’t want to forge connections, celebrate the outdoors and provide themselves with a mindful escape from the hustle once in a while? Matcha Club ain’t your average gym! It’s where padel takes centre stage, your yoga flow finds its zen and the French-Japanese fusion food slaps. There’s more! Not just insta-worthy vibes but you will also find a sense of community that’ll make you feel like you’ve found your people. I mean, it’s like finding your happy place, am I right?

Dubai is calling out your name! With Its perfect winter weather, endless adventures, and vibrant atmosphere, there will never be a better time to explore this incredible city. You can take it! So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, get on that damn flight and get ready for a winter you’ll never forget!