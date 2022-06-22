Window seats are cool and all, but not when you're on a long flight. The clouds are not as pretty when you have to bug your fellow passengers each time you wish to visit the restroom to allow you space to proceed.

This woman went viral on Twitter when a user shared her very absurd trick to get back to her window seat without disturbing the passengers.

The most criminal activity I’ve ever seen on an airplane. This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole 7 hour flight. @PassengerShame pic.twitter.com/drET3BGBWv — brandon🚀 (@In_jedi) June 15, 2022

Now Twitter is divided. Just like the user above, some people find it outright disgusting.

So, she goes to the lav in socks, picks up some urine and fecal bits on them, sprinkle some more gross things from the galley and aisle, then put those disgusting things on my armrest? No thanks! — Carmen Clark (@EUGoodKarmi) June 19, 2022

Why would people even allow that... — Tojo (@Tojomathews) June 21, 2022

Wait. She couldn’t walk around? Where are the flight attendants? No one told her NO!? Oh HELL NO. pic.twitter.com/pDFbP5LjPl — O'neil (@pryceisright007) June 15, 2022

Why do people HAVE to be told how to act??? Granted the seats are tight as is the row, that's the plane and company greed sacrificing comfort for money. Still, DO NOT CLIMB over anything or anyone without permission on a plane. It's rude inconsiderate, dangerous and stupid. — Robee Nero (@RobNero1) June 21, 2022

The fact that people are defending this, I have no words for you. Amongst obvious sanitary reasons, she’s in socks, god forbid she slipped and harmed that child. This is NOT okay and if it were me, they’d have police waiting for me on the other side because I’ll be damned 🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️ — 𝓥♥︎♥︎ (@bklyn_boricua) June 22, 2022

Nobody’s going to talk about those filthy socks and the fact that she’s flying in pajamas? — KP (@karin_kish) June 15, 2022

Nasty!! She's spreading germs from the bathroom floor onto the armrest of the seats 🤮🤢🤮🤮 https://t.co/1FSuJNOGOu — Jacqueline 💜 (@HotChoc1217) June 21, 2022

Where were the flight attendants to stop that? Ridiculous — J Janes (@JJanes74930765) June 20, 2022

However, there were many others who find it completely normal and applause-worthy.

I always do this lol… you guys cannot be serious!! Wow — daniel sahyounie (@danielsahyounie) June 18, 2022

So each time she has to leave, or get back to her seat, her fellow passengers including baby, have to get up and jostle in the aisle. Much easier to do what she did and those seated near her didnt seem to mind. That is what matters most. — Netwebangel (@Netwebangel) June 17, 2022

Loool at least she's not disturbing them. I was worse . When I wanted to back to my sit I accidentally fall into guys with my ass on their lap.i think that's worse — Kelvetia (@Kelvetia) June 21, 2022

Two options for getting back in to a window seat: 1) this; or 2) passengers in the other two seats standup and move into the aisle for the window seat passenger to sit back down. Number 2 did not happen, so Number 1 was the play of the day. — August Ine (@disorderedlover) June 21, 2022

um, she did that so they wouldn't have to get up - seems awfully considerate — BLOOP! (@susiemcdonnell) June 21, 2022

I see no problem with this at all. — Ohcena (@Ohcena2010) June 20, 2022

I was doing that 20 years before you were born when I travelled on 707s from LHR to GIG and back. I thought it was easier for mea teenager to get to my seat than to ask the adults to move. They never complained or bollocked me — Alexander Hall (@alexhallwhufc) June 16, 2022

I don't see anybody making any effort to get up so she can pass. Not sure who you are trying to shame here, the girl who did what she had to, or the guys who did nothing... — RandoBot #1729 (@bugmeno77486032) June 21, 2022

If that’s the most criminal activity you’ve ever seen, you’ve been more sheltered than you realize.

Also, kindly mind your own business. — Fan Of The: (@DailyAudioBibIe) June 20, 2022

Also, isn't this more about how seat in airplanes are not accommodating enough than what the woman should or should not have done?

How else was she supposed to get to her seat? The airlines need to make getting seated more accommodating 🤔 — Duke Mookie OG Wookie (@Shivur_me_timbr) June 20, 2022

Maybe instead of complaining about girl.

It's better to pay attention to fact that there is so little space in airplanes that sometimes it's even hard to fit a legs, let alone for two people to fit in aisle. For me, the biggest problem is that airlines treat people like luggage — Damian (@Damian01085997) June 20, 2022

We call this a criminal activity but the fact that airlines give literally no space for passengers on window seat to get to the aisle. Even the leg space given is so so uncomfortable.

It's only logical for that person to hop, if the airlines decide to design the planes as such. https://t.co/faJui3UQbZ — Ship ಠ﹏ಠ ☭︎︎🔗 (@ShipKon) June 21, 2022

A 15-hour non stop flight to US on a window seat. Would you disturb your fellow passengers or just control the natural urge to go the loo?

What do you think about it?