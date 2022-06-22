Window seats are cool and all, but not when you're on a long flight. The clouds are not as pretty when you have to bug your fellow passengers each time you wish to visit the restroom to allow you space to proceed.

This woman went viral on Twitter when a user shared her very absurd trick to get back to her window seat without disturbing the passengers.

Now Twitter is divided. Just like the user above, some people find it outright disgusting.

However, there were many others who find it completely normal and applause-worthy.

Also, isn't this more about how seat in airplanes are not accommodating enough than what the woman should or should not have done?

A 15-hour non stop flight to US on a window seat. Would you disturb your fellow passengers or just control the natural urge to go the loo?

What do you think about it?