Hey there, quiz lovers! Ever wondered how much you really know about teachers and their special day? Well, we’ve got a treat for you – a fun quiz for Teachers’ Day that’ll put your knowledge to the test! From historical tidbits to pop culture references, we’ve packed this quiz with all sorts of intriguing questions about our amazing educators.

We’re diving into everything from the life of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to global Teachers’ Day celebrations. You’ll get to explore famous teachers in history, educational policies, and even how teachers have made their mark in science and technology. So, grab your thinking caps and get ready to challenge yourself with our Teachers’ Day quiz. It’s time to show some love for the superheroes who shape our future!

1. Who is celebrated as the first Vice President of India and a renowned teacher?

  • Option 1: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 4: B.R. Ambedkar
    Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

2. When is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?

  • Option 1: 5th September
  • Option 2: 15th August
  • Option 3: 2nd October
  • Option 4: 26th January
    Answer: 5th September

3. What profession did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan hold before becoming the President of India?

  • Option 1: Doctor
  • Option 2: Teacher
  • Option 3: Lawyer
  • Option 4: Engineer
    Answer: Teacher

4. Teachers’ Day is celebrated in memory of which great Indian personality?

  • Option 1: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
  • Option 2: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 4: Rabindranath Tagore
    Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

5. In which year was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan born?

  • Option 1: 1885
  • Option 2: 1890
  • Option 3: 1905
  • Option 4: 1888
    Answer: 1888

6. What is the significance of Teachers’ Day?

  • Option 1: To honor engineers
  • Option 2: To honor teachers
  • Option 3: To honor freedom fighters
  • Option 4: To honor students
    Answer: To honor teachers

7. Which university did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as Vice Chancellor?

  • Option 1: Delhi University
  • Option 2: Banaras Hindu University
  • Option 3: University of Madras
  • Option 4: University of Calcutta
    Answer: Banaras Hindu University

8. Who was the first President of India to have a background in teaching?

  • Option 1: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 3: Zakir Husain
  • Option 4: V.V. Giri
    Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

9. What subject was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan known to teach?

  • Option 1: Physics
  • Option 2: Philosophy
  • Option 3: Chemistry
  • Option 4: History
    Answer: Philosophy

10. When did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as President of India?

  • Option 1: 1952-1957
  • Option 2: 1962-1967
  • Option 3: 1947-1950
  • Option 4: 1967-1972
    Answer: 1962-1967

11. Which country, besides India, also celebrates Teachers’ Day on 5th September?

  • Option 1: Bhutan
  • Option 2: Thailand
  • Option 3: Singapore
  • Option 4: Sri Lanka
    Answer: Bhutan

12. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a strong proponent of which type of education?

  • Option 1: Western education
  • Option 2: Modern education
  • Option 3: Value-based education
  • Option 4: Technical education
    Answer: Value-based education

13. Which Indian leader inspired the celebration of Teachers’ Day by students asking to celebrate his birthday as a special day?

  • Option 1: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
  • Option 2: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
    Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

14. In which year was the first Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?

  • Option 1: 1952
  • Option 2: 1962
  • Option 3: 1975
  • Option 4: 1980
    Answer: 1962

15. Which of the following personalities was also a teacher before becoming the President of India?

  • Option 1: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Option 2: Zakir Husain
  • Option 3: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
  • Option 4: All of the above
    Answer: All of the above

16. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan taught at which prestigious British university?

  • Option 1: Cambridge
  • Option 2: Oxford
  • Option 3: Edinburgh
  • Option 4: London School of Economics
    Answer: Oxford

17. Which award did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan receive for his contribution to literature?

  • Option 1: Bharat Ratna
  • Option 2: Nobel Prize
  • Option 3: Booker Prize
  • Option 4: Padma Bhushan
    Answer: Bharat Ratna

18. Teachers’ Day in India honors which values?

  • Option 1: Patriotism and leadership
  • Option 2: Education and mentorship
  • Option 3: Politics and governance
  • Option 4: Entrepreneurship
    Answer: Education and mentorship

19. Who said, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops”?

  • Option 1: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
  • Option 2: Henry Adams
  • Option 3: Rabindranath Tagore
  • Option 4: Swami Vivekananda
    Answer: Henry Adams

20. Which of these is a famous quote by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

  • Option 1: “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man.”
  • Option 2: “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”
  • Option 3: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”
  • Option 4: “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”
    Answer: “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

21. What is the global date for World Teachers’ Day as declared by UNESCO?

  • Option 1: 5th October
  • Option 2: 5th September
  • Option 3: 15th November
  • Option 4: 21st December
    Answer: 5th October

22. Who among the following was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contemporary and fellow teacher?

  • Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore
  • Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 4: All of the above
    Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

23. What is the primary objective of celebrating Teachers’ Day?

  • Option 1: To give awards to teachers
  • Option 2: To recognize and appreciate the role of teachers in shaping society
  • Option 3: To promote sports
  • Option 4: To celebrate cultural diversity
    Answer: To recognize and appreciate the role of teachers in shaping society

24. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher of which tradition?

  • Option 1: Buddhism
  • Option 2: Advaita Vedanta
  • Option 3: Jainism
  • Option 4: Sikhism
    Answer: Advaita Vedanta

25. Which Indian President’s birthday is observed as Teachers’ Day?

  • Option 1: Zakir Husain
  • Option 2: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
  • Option 3: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 4: Rajendra Prasad
    Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

26. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an ambassador to which country before becoming President?

  • Option 1: United States
  • Option 2: United Kingdom
  • Option 3: Soviet Union
  • Option 4: Germany
    Answer: Soviet Union

27. How many languages was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan proficient in?

  • Option 1: 2
  • Option 2: 4
  • Option 3: 10
  • Option 4: 16
    Answer: 16

28. Who was the first Indian teacher to be awarded the Bharat Ratna?

  • Option 1: Zakir Husain
  • Option 2: Rabindranath Tagore
  • Option 3: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 4: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
    Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

29. What is the theme of World Teachers’ Day 2023?

  • Option 1: “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”
  • Option 2: “Teachers leading in crisis”
  • Option 3: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”
  • Option 4: “Empowering Teachers”
    Answer: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”

30. Which Indian Prime Minister referred to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as a “philosopher-statesman”?

  • Option 1: Indira Gandhi
  • Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 3: Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • Option 4: Rajiv Gandhi
    Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

31. In ancient India, teachers were also called?

  • Option 1: Gurus
  • Option 2: Acharyas
  • Option 3: Both A & B
  • Option 4: None
    Answer: Both A & B

32. Teachers are often regarded as?

  • Option 1: Educators
  • Option 2: Mentors
  • Option 3: Friends
  • Option 4: All of the above
    Answer: All of the above

33. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the ________ President of India?

  • Option 1: 1st
  • Option 2: 2nd
  • Option 3: 3rd
  • Option 4: 4th
    Answer: 2nd

34. What is the meaning of the word “Guru”?

  • Option 1: Teacher
  • Option 2: Mentor
  • Option 3: Dispel of darkness
  • Option 4: Scholar
    Answer: Dispel of darkness

35. Which famous university in India was established by Rabindranath Tagore?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • Option 2: Visva-Bharati University
  • Option 3: Banaras Hindu University
  • Option 4: University of Calcutta
    Answer: Visva-Bharati University

36. Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution” and was also a teacher?

  • Option 1: B.R. Ambedkar
  • Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 4: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
    Answer: B.R. Ambedkar

37. Which award is given to the best teachers in India every year?

  • Option 1: Padma Shri
  • Option 2: National Teachers’ Award
  • Option 3: Bharat Ratna
  • Option 4: Dronacharya Award
    Answer: National Teachers’ Award

38. Who among the following Indian Presidents was also a scientist and teacher?

  • Option 1: Zakir Husain
  • Option 2: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
  • Option 3: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 4: K.R. Narayanan
    Answer: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

39. Which day is celebrated as International Literacy Day?

  • Option 1: 5th September
  • Option 2: 8th September
  • Option 3: 15th September
  • Option 4: 12th August
    Answer: 8th September

40. In which year did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan receive the Bharat Ratna?

  • Option 1: 1954
  • Option 2: 1952
  • Option 3: 1955
  • Option 4: 1961
    Answer: 1954

41. What is the traditional Indian greeting given to teachers?

  • Option 1: Namaste
  • Option 2: Pranam
  • Option 3: Guru Dakshina
  • Option 4: Guru Vandana
    Answer: Guru Vandana

42. What does “Acharya” mean in the Indian education system?

  • Option 1: Teacher
  • Option 2: Leader
  • Option 3: Scholar
  • Option 4: Student
    Answer: Teacher

43. The Radhakrishnan Commission was set up in 1948 to reform which sector?

  • Option 1: Higher education
  • Option 2: Military
  • Option 3: Primary education
  • Option 4: Health
    Answer: Higher education

44. Which type of education did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan advocate?

  • Option 1: Value-based education
  • Option 2: Technical education
  • Option 3: Physical education
  • Option 4: Digital education
    Answer: Value-based education

45. Which of the following is a famous educational book written by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

  • Option 1: Indian Philosophy
  • Option 2: Gitanjali
  • Option 3: Discovery of India
  • Option 4: My Experiments with Truth
    Answer: Indian Philosophy

46. Which state in India started the first residential schools for talented students from economically weaker sections?

  • Option 1: Andhra Pradesh
  • Option 2: Tamil Nadu
  • Option 3: Karnataka
  • Option 4: West Bengal
    Answer: Andhra Pradesh

47. What is the Sanskrit word for “Teacher”?

  • Option 1: Shishya
  • Option 2: Vidya
  • Option 3: Adhyapak
  • Option 4: Vidhyarthi
    Answer: Adhyapak

48. What is the significance of the “Guru-Shishya” tradition in Indian culture?

  • Option 1: Mentoring and learning
  • Option 2: Friendship
  • Option 3: Business relationship
  • Option 4: Political association
    Answer: Mentoring and learning

49. Which of the following Indian leaders was also a teacher by profession before joining politics?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Narendra Modi
  • Option 3: Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • Option 4: Arvind Kejriwal
    Answer: Lal Bahadur Shastri

50. Which university did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as a professor of philosophy?

  • Option 1: Madras Christian College
  • Option 2: University of Delhi
  • Option 3: Presidency College, Madras
  • Option 4: University of Mumbai
    Answer: Presidency College, Madras

51. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan represented India in the United Nations as:

  • Option 1: Ambassador to the UK
  • Option 2: Chairman of the General Assembly
  • Option 3: Indian Representative at UNESCO
  • Option 4: Indian Representative at ILO
    Answer: Chairman of the General Assembly

52. What is the symbol of respect students traditionally offer to teachers in India?

  • Option 1: Bowing down
  • Option 2: Touching their feet
  • Option 3: Handshake
  • Option 4: Giving a gift
    Answer: Touching their feet

53. In which year did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan pass away?

  • Option 1: 1970
  • Option 2: 1975
  • Option 3: 1980
  • Option 4: 1968
    Answer: 1975

54. Which famous teacher from India is known for establishing modern education in the Sikh community?

  • Option 1: Bhagat Puran Singh
  • Option 2: Guru Nanak
  • Option 3: Guru Gobind Singh
  • Option 4: Maharaja Ranjit Singh
    Answer: Guru Gobind Singh

55. Who is considered the first female teacher of India?

  • Option 1: Savitribai Phule
  • Option 2: Indira Gandhi
  • Option 3: Kalpana Chawla
  • Option 4: Rani Lakshmi Bai
    Answer: Savitribai Phule

56. Who was the teacher of Alexander the Great?

  • Option 1: Plato
  • Option 2: Socrates
  • Option 3: Aristotle
  • Option 4: Confucius
    Answer: Aristotle

57. The first university in India, established in 1857, was located in:

  • Option 1: Delhi
  • Option 2: Kolkata
  • Option 3: Mumbai
  • Option 4: Chennai
    Answer: Kolkata

58. Who is the author of the famous educational book “Learning How to Learn”?

  • Option 1: Barbara Oakley
  • Option 2: Jean Piaget
  • Option 3: Albert Einstein
  • Option 4: John Dewey
    Answer: Barbara Oakley

59. Who founded the Nalanda University, an ancient center of education in India?

  • Option 1: Samudragupta
  • Option 2: Chandragupta II
  • Option 3: Kumaragupta I
  • Option 4: Ashoka
    Answer: Kumaragupta I

60. Which Indian state celebrates Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary as a public holiday?

  • Option 1: Andhra Pradesh
  • Option 2: Tamil Nadu
  • Option 3: Karnataka
  • Option 4: Kerala
    Answer: Tamil Nadu

61. Who was the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission and also known as a great teacher?

  • Option 1: Ramakrishna Paramahansa
  • Option 2: Swami Vivekananda
  • Option 3: Dayananda Saraswati
  • Option 4: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi
    Answer: Swami Vivekananda

62. The role of a teacher in ancient India was referred to as:

  • Option 1: Vidyarthi
  • Option 2: Guru
  • Option 3: Shishya
  • Option 4: Acharya
    Answer: Acharya

63. What is the primary focus of education in the Gurukul system?

  • Option 1: Technology and Science
  • Option 2: Holistic development and life skills
  • Option 3: Business management
  • Option 4: Mathematics
    Answer: Holistic development and life skills

64. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize how many times?

  • Option 1: 1 time
  • Option 2: 3 times
  • Option 3: 5 times
  • Option 4: 7 times
    Answer: 5 times

65. What is the name of the educational philosophy pioneered by Rabindranath Tagore?

  • Option 1: Montessori Method
  • Option 2: Waldorf Education
  • Option 3: Shantiniketan Method
  • Option 4: Experiential Learning
    Answer: Shantiniketan Method

66. Who said, “Teaching is not a lost art, but the regard for it is a lost tradition”?

  • Option 1: Albert Einstein
  • Option 2: Henry Adams
  • Option 3: Jacques Barzun
  • Option 4: John Locke
    Answer: Jacques Barzun

67. Which of the following is known as the “mother of all sciences” in ancient Indian education?

  • Option 1: Mathematics
  • Option 2: Physics
  • Option 3: Philosophy
  • Option 4: Astronomy
    Answer: Philosophy

68. Who among the following was a teacher and reformer in ancient India?

  • Option 1: Chanakya
  • Option 2: Aryabhata
  • Option 3: Panini
  • Option 4: All of the above
    Answer: All of the above

69. In which century was Nalanda University founded?

  • Option 1: 3rd Century BCE
  • Option 2: 5th Century CE
  • Option 3: 7th Century CE
  • Option 4: 10th Century CE
    Answer: 5th Century CE

70. Which Indian Prime Minister had a background in teaching before politics?

  • Option 1: Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • Option 2: Manmohan Singh
  • Option 3: Narendra Modi
  • Option 4: Indira Gandhi
    Answer: Manmohan Singh

71. Which type of education did Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam promote during his presidency?

  • Option 1: Scientific education
  • Option 2: Religious education
  • Option 3: Environmental education
  • Option 4: Value-based education
    Answer: Scientific education

72. What role did teachers play in the Indian freedom struggle?

  • Option 1: Advocating for education reforms
  • Option 2: Guiding the youth
  • Option 3: Promoting patriotism
  • Option 4: All of the above
    Answer: All of the above

73. Who founded the first Indian school for girls in Pune in 1848?

  • Option 1: Annie Besant
  • Option 2: Sarojini Naidu
  • Option 3: Savitribai Phule
  • Option 4: Rani Lakshmi Bai
    Answer: Savitribai Phule

74. What is the significance of 5th September being chosen as Teachers’ Day in India?

  • Option 1: It is the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • Option 3: It is the day the National Education Policy was enacted
  • Option 4: It is the day for honoring freedom fighters
    Answer: It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

75. In which year was the National Policy on Education (NPE) first implemented in India?

  • Option 1: 1968
  • Option 2: 1986
  • Option 3: 1992
  • Option 4: 2000
    Answer: 1986

Conclusion

As we wrap up this engaging Teachers’ Day quiz, it’s clear that educators have a profound influence on our lives and society as a whole. From historical figures like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to modern-day heroes in classrooms worldwide, teachers continue to shape the future through their dedication and passion. This quiz has highlighted the diverse ways in which different cultures celebrate and appreciate their educators, reminding us of the universal value of teaching.

The questions we’ve explored touch on various aspects of education, from policy and rights to pop culture representations. They serve to remind us of the complex and vital role teachers play in our world. As we reflect on the knowledge we’ve gained, let’s take a moment to appreciate the teachers in our lives who have helped us learn, grow, and reach our potential. After all, education is not just about facts and figures, but about inspiring minds and shaping characters.