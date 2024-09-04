Hey there, quiz lovers! Ever wondered how much you really know about teachers and their special day? Well, we’ve got a treat for you – a fun quiz for Teachers’ Day that’ll put your knowledge to the test! From historical tidbits to pop culture references, we’ve packed this quiz with all sorts of intriguing questions about our amazing educators.
We’re diving into everything from the life of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to global Teachers’ Day celebrations. You’ll get to explore famous teachers in history, educational policies, and even how teachers have made their mark in science and technology. So, grab your thinking caps and get ready to challenge yourself with our Teachers’ Day quiz. It’s time to show some love for the superheroes who shape our future!
1. Who is celebrated as the first Vice President of India and a renowned teacher?
- Option 1: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 4: B.R. Ambedkar
Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
2. When is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?
- Option 1: 5th September
- Option 2: 15th August
- Option 3: 2nd October
- Option 4: 26th January
Answer: 5th September
3. What profession did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan hold before becoming the President of India?
- Option 1: Doctor
- Option 2: Teacher
- Option 3: Lawyer
- Option 4: Engineer
Answer: Teacher
4. Teachers’ Day is celebrated in memory of which great Indian personality?
- Option 1: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Option 2: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 4: Rabindranath Tagore
Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
5. In which year was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan born?
- Option 1: 1885
- Option 2: 1890
- Option 3: 1905
- Option 4: 1888
Answer: 1888
6. What is the significance of Teachers’ Day?
- Option 1: To honor engineers
- Option 2: To honor teachers
- Option 3: To honor freedom fighters
- Option 4: To honor students
Answer: To honor teachers
7. Which university did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as Vice Chancellor?
- Option 1: Delhi University
- Option 2: Banaras Hindu University
- Option 3: University of Madras
- Option 4: University of Calcutta
Answer: Banaras Hindu University
8. Who was the first President of India to have a background in teaching?
- Option 1: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 3: Zakir Husain
- Option 4: V.V. Giri
Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
9. What subject was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan known to teach?
- Option 1: Physics
- Option 2: Philosophy
- Option 3: Chemistry
- Option 4: History
Answer: Philosophy
10. When did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as President of India?
- Option 1: 1952-1957
- Option 2: 1962-1967
- Option 3: 1947-1950
- Option 4: 1967-1972
Answer: 1962-1967
11. Which country, besides India, also celebrates Teachers’ Day on 5th September?
- Option 1: Bhutan
- Option 2: Thailand
- Option 3: Singapore
- Option 4: Sri Lanka
Answer: Bhutan
12. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a strong proponent of which type of education?
- Option 1: Western education
- Option 2: Modern education
- Option 3: Value-based education
- Option 4: Technical education
Answer: Value-based education
13. Which Indian leader inspired the celebration of Teachers’ Day by students asking to celebrate his birthday as a special day?
- Option 1: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- Option 2: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
14. In which year was the first Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?
- Option 1: 1952
- Option 2: 1962
- Option 3: 1975
- Option 4: 1980
Answer: 1962
15. Which of the following personalities was also a teacher before becoming the President of India?
- Option 1: Pranab Mukherjee
- Option 2: Zakir Husain
- Option 3: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Option 4: All of the above
Answer: All of the above
16. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan taught at which prestigious British university?
- Option 1: Cambridge
- Option 2: Oxford
- Option 3: Edinburgh
- Option 4: London School of Economics
Answer: Oxford
17. Which award did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan receive for his contribution to literature?
- Option 1: Bharat Ratna
- Option 2: Nobel Prize
- Option 3: Booker Prize
- Option 4: Padma Bhushan
Answer: Bharat Ratna
18. Teachers’ Day in India honors which values?
- Option 1: Patriotism and leadership
- Option 2: Education and mentorship
- Option 3: Politics and governance
- Option 4: Entrepreneurship
Answer: Education and mentorship
19. Who said, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops”?
- Option 1: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Option 2: Henry Adams
- Option 3: Rabindranath Tagore
- Option 4: Swami Vivekananda
Answer: Henry Adams
20. Which of these is a famous quote by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?
- Option 1: “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man.”
- Option 2: “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”
- Option 3: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”
- Option 4: “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”
Answer: “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”
21. What is the global date for World Teachers’ Day as declared by UNESCO?
- Option 1: 5th October
- Option 2: 5th September
- Option 3: 15th November
- Option 4: 21st December
Answer: 5th October
22. Who among the following was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contemporary and fellow teacher?
- Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore
- Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 4: All of the above
Answer: Rabindranath Tagore
23. What is the primary objective of celebrating Teachers’ Day?
- Option 1: To give awards to teachers
- Option 2: To recognize and appreciate the role of teachers in shaping society
- Option 3: To promote sports
- Option 4: To celebrate cultural diversity
Answer: To recognize and appreciate the role of teachers in shaping society
24. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher of which tradition?
- Option 1: Buddhism
- Option 2: Advaita Vedanta
- Option 3: Jainism
- Option 4: Sikhism
Answer: Advaita Vedanta
25. Which Indian President’s birthday is observed as Teachers’ Day?
- Option 1: Zakir Husain
- Option 2: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Option 3: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 4: Rajendra Prasad
Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
26. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an ambassador to which country before becoming President?
- Option 1: United States
- Option 2: United Kingdom
- Option 3: Soviet Union
- Option 4: Germany
Answer: Soviet Union
27. How many languages was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan proficient in?
- Option 1: 2
- Option 2: 4
- Option 3: 10
- Option 4: 16
Answer: 16
28. Who was the first Indian teacher to be awarded the Bharat Ratna?
- Option 1: Zakir Husain
- Option 2: Rabindranath Tagore
- Option 3: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 4: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
29. What is the theme of World Teachers’ Day 2023?
- Option 1: “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”
- Option 2: “Teachers leading in crisis”
- Option 3: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”
- Option 4: “Empowering Teachers”
Answer: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”
30. Which Indian Prime Minister referred to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as a “philosopher-statesman”?
- Option 1: Indira Gandhi
- Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 3: Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Option 4: Rajiv Gandhi
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
31. In ancient India, teachers were also called?
- Option 1: Gurus
- Option 2: Acharyas
- Option 3: Both A & B
- Option 4: None
Answer: Both A & B
32. Teachers are often regarded as?
- Option 1: Educators
- Option 2: Mentors
- Option 3: Friends
- Option 4: All of the above
Answer: All of the above
33. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the ________ President of India?
- Option 1: 1st
- Option 2: 2nd
- Option 3: 3rd
- Option 4: 4th
Answer: 2nd
34. What is the meaning of the word “Guru”?
- Option 1: Teacher
- Option 2: Mentor
- Option 3: Dispel of darkness
- Option 4: Scholar
Answer: Dispel of darkness
35. Which famous university in India was established by Rabindranath Tagore?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Option 2: Visva-Bharati University
- Option 3: Banaras Hindu University
- Option 4: University of Calcutta
Answer: Visva-Bharati University
36. Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution” and was also a teacher?
- Option 1: B.R. Ambedkar
- Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 4: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer: B.R. Ambedkar
37. Which award is given to the best teachers in India every year?
- Option 1: Padma Shri
- Option 2: National Teachers’ Award
- Option 3: Bharat Ratna
- Option 4: Dronacharya Award
Answer: National Teachers’ Award
38. Who among the following Indian Presidents was also a scientist and teacher?
- Option 1: Zakir Husain
- Option 2: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Option 3: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 4: K.R. Narayanan
Answer: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
39. Which day is celebrated as International Literacy Day?
- Option 1: 5th September
- Option 2: 8th September
- Option 3: 15th September
- Option 4: 12th August
Answer: 8th September
40. In which year did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan receive the Bharat Ratna?
- Option 1: 1954
- Option 2: 1952
- Option 3: 1955
- Option 4: 1961
Answer: 1954
41. What is the traditional Indian greeting given to teachers?
- Option 1: Namaste
- Option 2: Pranam
- Option 3: Guru Dakshina
- Option 4: Guru Vandana
Answer: Guru Vandana
42. What does “Acharya” mean in the Indian education system?
- Option 1: Teacher
- Option 2: Leader
- Option 3: Scholar
- Option 4: Student
Answer: Teacher
43. The Radhakrishnan Commission was set up in 1948 to reform which sector?
- Option 1: Higher education
- Option 2: Military
- Option 3: Primary education
- Option 4: Health
Answer: Higher education
44. Which type of education did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan advocate?
- Option 1: Value-based education
- Option 2: Technical education
- Option 3: Physical education
- Option 4: Digital education
Answer: Value-based education
45. Which of the following is a famous educational book written by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?
- Option 1: Indian Philosophy
- Option 2: Gitanjali
- Option 3: Discovery of India
- Option 4: My Experiments with Truth
Answer: Indian Philosophy
46. Which state in India started the first residential schools for talented students from economically weaker sections?
- Option 1: Andhra Pradesh
- Option 2: Tamil Nadu
- Option 3: Karnataka
- Option 4: West Bengal
Answer: Andhra Pradesh
47. What is the Sanskrit word for “Teacher”?
- Option 1: Shishya
- Option 2: Vidya
- Option 3: Adhyapak
- Option 4: Vidhyarthi
Answer: Adhyapak
48. What is the significance of the “Guru-Shishya” tradition in Indian culture?
- Option 1: Mentoring and learning
- Option 2: Friendship
- Option 3: Business relationship
- Option 4: Political association
Answer: Mentoring and learning
49. Which of the following Indian leaders was also a teacher by profession before joining politics?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Narendra Modi
- Option 3: Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Option 4: Arvind Kejriwal
Answer: Lal Bahadur Shastri
50. Which university did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as a professor of philosophy?
- Option 1: Madras Christian College
- Option 2: University of Delhi
- Option 3: Presidency College, Madras
- Option 4: University of Mumbai
Answer: Presidency College, Madras
51. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan represented India in the United Nations as:
- Option 1: Ambassador to the UK
- Option 2: Chairman of the General Assembly
- Option 3: Indian Representative at UNESCO
- Option 4: Indian Representative at ILO
Answer: Chairman of the General Assembly
52. What is the symbol of respect students traditionally offer to teachers in India?
- Option 1: Bowing down
- Option 2: Touching their feet
- Option 3: Handshake
- Option 4: Giving a gift
Answer: Touching their feet
53. In which year did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan pass away?
- Option 1: 1970
- Option 2: 1975
- Option 3: 1980
- Option 4: 1968
Answer: 1975
54. Which famous teacher from India is known for establishing modern education in the Sikh community?
- Option 1: Bhagat Puran Singh
- Option 2: Guru Nanak
- Option 3: Guru Gobind Singh
- Option 4: Maharaja Ranjit Singh
Answer: Guru Gobind Singh
55. Who is considered the first female teacher of India?
- Option 1: Savitribai Phule
- Option 2: Indira Gandhi
- Option 3: Kalpana Chawla
- Option 4: Rani Lakshmi Bai
Answer: Savitribai Phule
56. Who was the teacher of Alexander the Great?
- Option 1: Plato
- Option 2: Socrates
- Option 3: Aristotle
- Option 4: Confucius
Answer: Aristotle
57. The first university in India, established in 1857, was located in:
- Option 1: Delhi
- Option 2: Kolkata
- Option 3: Mumbai
- Option 4: Chennai
Answer: Kolkata
58. Who is the author of the famous educational book “Learning How to Learn”?
- Option 1: Barbara Oakley
- Option 2: Jean Piaget
- Option 3: Albert Einstein
- Option 4: John Dewey
Answer: Barbara Oakley
59. Who founded the Nalanda University, an ancient center of education in India?
- Option 1: Samudragupta
- Option 2: Chandragupta II
- Option 3: Kumaragupta I
- Option 4: Ashoka
Answer: Kumaragupta I
60. Which Indian state celebrates Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary as a public holiday?
- Option 1: Andhra Pradesh
- Option 2: Tamil Nadu
- Option 3: Karnataka
- Option 4: Kerala
Answer: Tamil Nadu
61. Who was the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission and also known as a great teacher?
- Option 1: Ramakrishna Paramahansa
- Option 2: Swami Vivekananda
- Option 3: Dayananda Saraswati
- Option 4: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi
Answer: Swami Vivekananda
62. The role of a teacher in ancient India was referred to as:
- Option 1: Vidyarthi
- Option 2: Guru
- Option 3: Shishya
- Option 4: Acharya
Answer: Acharya
63. What is the primary focus of education in the Gurukul system?
- Option 1: Technology and Science
- Option 2: Holistic development and life skills
- Option 3: Business management
- Option 4: Mathematics
Answer: Holistic development and life skills
64. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize how many times?
- Option 1: 1 time
- Option 2: 3 times
- Option 3: 5 times
- Option 4: 7 times
Answer: 5 times
65. What is the name of the educational philosophy pioneered by Rabindranath Tagore?
- Option 1: Montessori Method
- Option 2: Waldorf Education
- Option 3: Shantiniketan Method
- Option 4: Experiential Learning
Answer: Shantiniketan Method
66. Who said, “Teaching is not a lost art, but the regard for it is a lost tradition”?
- Option 1: Albert Einstein
- Option 2: Henry Adams
- Option 3: Jacques Barzun
- Option 4: John Locke
Answer: Jacques Barzun
67. Which of the following is known as the “mother of all sciences” in ancient Indian education?
- Option 1: Mathematics
- Option 2: Physics
- Option 3: Philosophy
- Option 4: Astronomy
Answer: Philosophy
68. Who among the following was a teacher and reformer in ancient India?
- Option 1: Chanakya
- Option 2: Aryabhata
- Option 3: Panini
- Option 4: All of the above
Answer: All of the above
69. In which century was Nalanda University founded?
- Option 1: 3rd Century BCE
- Option 2: 5th Century CE
- Option 3: 7th Century CE
- Option 4: 10th Century CE
Answer: 5th Century CE
70. Which Indian Prime Minister had a background in teaching before politics?
- Option 1: Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Option 2: Manmohan Singh
- Option 3: Narendra Modi
- Option 4: Indira Gandhi
Answer: Manmohan Singh
71. Which type of education did Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam promote during his presidency?
- Option 1: Scientific education
- Option 2: Religious education
- Option 3: Environmental education
- Option 4: Value-based education
Answer: Scientific education
72. What role did teachers play in the Indian freedom struggle?
- Option 1: Advocating for education reforms
- Option 2: Guiding the youth
- Option 3: Promoting patriotism
- Option 4: All of the above
Answer: All of the above
73. Who founded the first Indian school for girls in Pune in 1848?
- Option 1: Annie Besant
- Option 2: Sarojini Naidu
- Option 3: Savitribai Phule
- Option 4: Rani Lakshmi Bai
Answer: Savitribai Phule
74. What is the significance of 5th September being chosen as Teachers’ Day in India?
- Option 1: It is the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Option 3: It is the day the National Education Policy was enacted
- Option 4: It is the day for honoring freedom fighters
Answer: It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
75. In which year was the National Policy on Education (NPE) first implemented in India?
- Option 1: 1968
- Option 2: 1986
- Option 3: 1992
- Option 4: 2000
Answer: 1986
Conclusion
As we wrap up this engaging Teachers’ Day quiz, it’s clear that educators have a profound influence on our lives and society as a whole. From historical figures like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to modern-day heroes in classrooms worldwide, teachers continue to shape the future through their dedication and passion. This quiz has highlighted the diverse ways in which different cultures celebrate and appreciate their educators, reminding us of the universal value of teaching.
The questions we’ve explored touch on various aspects of education, from policy and rights to pop culture representations. They serve to remind us of the complex and vital role teachers play in our world. As we reflect on the knowledge we’ve gained, let’s take a moment to appreciate the teachers in our lives who have helped us learn, grow, and reach our potential. After all, education is not just about facts and figures, but about inspiring minds and shaping characters.