Hey there, quiz lovers! Ever wondered how much you really know about teachers and their special day? Well, we’ve got a treat for you – a fun quiz for Teachers’ Day that’ll put your knowledge to the test! From historical tidbits to pop culture references, we’ve packed this quiz with all sorts of intriguing questions about our amazing educators.

We’re diving into everything from the life of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to global Teachers’ Day celebrations. You’ll get to explore famous teachers in history, educational policies, and even how teachers have made their mark in science and technology. So, grab your thinking caps and get ready to challenge yourself with our Teachers’ Day quiz. It’s time to show some love for the superheroes who shape our future!

1. Who is celebrated as the first Vice President of India and a renowned teacher?

Option 1: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 4: B.R. Ambedkar

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

2. When is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?

Option 1: 5th September

Option 2: 15th August

Option 3: 2nd October

Option 4: 26th January

Answer: 5th September

3. What profession did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan hold before becoming the President of India?

Option 1: Doctor

Option 2: Teacher

Option 3: Lawyer

Option 4: Engineer

Answer: Teacher

4. Teachers’ Day is celebrated in memory of which great Indian personality?

Option 1: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Option 2: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 4: Rabindranath Tagore

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

5. In which year was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan born?

Option 1: 1885

Option 2: 1890

Option 3: 1905

Option 4: 1888

Answer: 1888

6. What is the significance of Teachers’ Day?

Option 1: To honor engineers

Option 2: To honor teachers

Option 3: To honor freedom fighters

Option 4: To honor students

Answer: To honor teachers

7. Which university did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as Vice Chancellor?

Option 1: Delhi University

Option 2: Banaras Hindu University

Option 3: University of Madras

Option 4: University of Calcutta

Answer: Banaras Hindu University

8. Who was the first President of India to have a background in teaching?

Option 1: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 2: Rajendra Prasad

Option 3: Zakir Husain

Option 4: V.V. Giri

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

9. What subject was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan known to teach?

Option 1: Physics

Option 2: Philosophy

Option 3: Chemistry

Option 4: History

Answer: Philosophy

10. When did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as President of India?

Option 1: 1952-1957

Option 2: 1962-1967

Option 3: 1947-1950

Option 4: 1967-1972

Answer: 1962-1967

11. Which country, besides India, also celebrates Teachers’ Day on 5th September?

Option 1: Bhutan

Option 2: Thailand

Option 3: Singapore

Option 4: Sri Lanka

Answer: Bhutan

12. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a strong proponent of which type of education?

Option 1: Western education

Option 2: Modern education

Option 3: Value-based education

Option 4: Technical education

Answer: Value-based education

13. Which Indian leader inspired the celebration of Teachers’ Day by students asking to celebrate his birthday as a special day?

Option 1: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Option 2: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

14. In which year was the first Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?

Option 1: 1952

Option 2: 1962

Option 3: 1975

Option 4: 1980

Answer: 1962

15. Which of the following personalities was also a teacher before becoming the President of India?

Option 1: Pranab Mukherjee

Option 2: Zakir Husain

Option 3: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Option 4: All of the above

Answer: All of the above

16. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan taught at which prestigious British university?

Option 1: Cambridge

Option 2: Oxford

Option 3: Edinburgh

Option 4: London School of Economics

Answer: Oxford

17. Which award did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan receive for his contribution to literature?

Option 1: Bharat Ratna

Option 2: Nobel Prize

Option 3: Booker Prize

Option 4: Padma Bhushan

Answer: Bharat Ratna

18. Teachers’ Day in India honors which values?

Option 1: Patriotism and leadership

Option 2: Education and mentorship

Option 3: Politics and governance

Option 4: Entrepreneurship

Answer: Education and mentorship

19. Who said, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops”?

Option 1: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Option 2: Henry Adams

Option 3: Rabindranath Tagore

Option 4: Swami Vivekananda

Answer: Henry Adams

20. Which of these is a famous quote by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Option 1: “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man.”

Option 2: “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

Option 3: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”

Option 4: “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”

Answer: “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

21. What is the global date for World Teachers’ Day as declared by UNESCO?

Option 1: 5th October

Option 2: 5th September

Option 3: 15th November

Option 4: 21st December

Answer: 5th October

22. Who among the following was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contemporary and fellow teacher?

Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore

Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 4: All of the above

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

23. What is the primary objective of celebrating Teachers’ Day?

Option 1: To give awards to teachers

Option 2: To recognize and appreciate the role of teachers in shaping society

Option 3: To promote sports

Option 4: To celebrate cultural diversity

Answer: To recognize and appreciate the role of teachers in shaping society

24. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher of which tradition?

Option 1: Buddhism

Option 2: Advaita Vedanta

Option 3: Jainism

Option 4: Sikhism

Answer: Advaita Vedanta

25. Which Indian President’s birthday is observed as Teachers’ Day?

Option 1: Zakir Husain

Option 2: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Option 3: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 4: Rajendra Prasad

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

26. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an ambassador to which country before becoming President?

Option 1: United States

Option 2: United Kingdom

Option 3: Soviet Union

Option 4: Germany

Answer: Soviet Union

27. How many languages was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan proficient in?

Option 1: 2

Option 2: 4

Option 3: 10

Option 4: 16

Answer: 16

28. Who was the first Indian teacher to be awarded the Bharat Ratna?

Option 1: Zakir Husain

Option 2: Rabindranath Tagore

Option 3: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 4: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

29. What is the theme of World Teachers’ Day 2023?

Option 1: “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”

Option 2: “Teachers leading in crisis”

Option 3: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”

Option 4: “Empowering Teachers”

Answer: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”

30. Which Indian Prime Minister referred to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as a “philosopher-statesman”?

Option 1: Indira Gandhi

Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 3: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Option 4: Rajiv Gandhi

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

31. In ancient India, teachers were also called?

Option 1: Gurus

Option 2: Acharyas

Option 3: Both A & B

Option 4: None

Answer: Both A & B

32. Teachers are often regarded as?

Option 1: Educators

Option 2: Mentors

Option 3: Friends

Option 4: All of the above

Answer: All of the above

33. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the ________ President of India?

Option 1: 1st

Option 2: 2nd

Option 3: 3rd

Option 4: 4th

Answer: 2nd

34. What is the meaning of the word “Guru”?

Option 1: Teacher

Option 2: Mentor

Option 3: Dispel of darkness

Option 4: Scholar

Answer: Dispel of darkness

35. Which famous university in India was established by Rabindranath Tagore?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru University

Option 2: Visva-Bharati University

Option 3: Banaras Hindu University

Option 4: University of Calcutta

Answer: Visva-Bharati University

36. Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution” and was also a teacher?

Option 1: B.R. Ambedkar

Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 4: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: B.R. Ambedkar

37. Which award is given to the best teachers in India every year?

Option 1: Padma Shri

Option 2: National Teachers’ Award

Option 3: Bharat Ratna

Option 4: Dronacharya Award

Answer: National Teachers’ Award

38. Who among the following Indian Presidents was also a scientist and teacher?

Option 1: Zakir Husain

Option 2: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Option 3: Rajendra Prasad

Option 4: K.R. Narayanan

Answer: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

39. Which day is celebrated as International Literacy Day?

Option 1: 5th September

Option 2: 8th September

Option 3: 15th September

Option 4: 12th August

Answer: 8th September

40. In which year did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan receive the Bharat Ratna?

Option 1: 1954

Option 2: 1952

Option 3: 1955

Option 4: 1961

Answer: 1954

41. What is the traditional Indian greeting given to teachers?

Option 1: Namaste

Option 2: Pranam

Option 3: Guru Dakshina

Option 4: Guru Vandana

Answer: Guru Vandana

42. What does “Acharya” mean in the Indian education system?

Option 1: Teacher

Option 2: Leader

Option 3: Scholar

Option 4: Student

Answer: Teacher

43. The Radhakrishnan Commission was set up in 1948 to reform which sector?

Option 1: Higher education

Option 2: Military

Option 3: Primary education

Option 4: Health

Answer: Higher education

44. Which type of education did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan advocate?

Option 1: Value-based education

Option 2: Technical education

Option 3: Physical education

Option 4: Digital education

Answer: Value-based education

45. Which of the following is a famous educational book written by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Option 1: Indian Philosophy

Option 2: Gitanjali

Option 3: Discovery of India

Option 4: My Experiments with Truth

Answer: Indian Philosophy

46. Which state in India started the first residential schools for talented students from economically weaker sections?

Option 1: Andhra Pradesh

Option 2: Tamil Nadu

Option 3: Karnataka

Option 4: West Bengal

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

47. What is the Sanskrit word for “Teacher”?

Option 1: Shishya

Option 2: Vidya

Option 3: Adhyapak

Option 4: Vidhyarthi

Answer: Adhyapak

48. What is the significance of the “Guru-Shishya” tradition in Indian culture?

Option 1: Mentoring and learning

Option 2: Friendship

Option 3: Business relationship

Option 4: Political association

Answer: Mentoring and learning

49. Which of the following Indian leaders was also a teacher by profession before joining politics?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Narendra Modi

Option 3: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Option 4: Arvind Kejriwal

Answer: Lal Bahadur Shastri

50. Which university did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan serve as a professor of philosophy?

Option 1: Madras Christian College

Option 2: University of Delhi

Option 3: Presidency College, Madras

Option 4: University of Mumbai

Answer: Presidency College, Madras

51. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan represented India in the United Nations as:

Option 1: Ambassador to the UK

Option 2: Chairman of the General Assembly

Option 3: Indian Representative at UNESCO

Option 4: Indian Representative at ILO

Answer: Chairman of the General Assembly

52. What is the symbol of respect students traditionally offer to teachers in India?

Option 1: Bowing down

Option 2: Touching their feet

Option 3: Handshake

Option 4: Giving a gift

Answer: Touching their feet

53. In which year did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan pass away?

Option 1: 1970

Option 2: 1975

Option 3: 1980

Option 4: 1968

Answer: 1975

54. Which famous teacher from India is known for establishing modern education in the Sikh community?

Option 1: Bhagat Puran Singh

Option 2: Guru Nanak

Option 3: Guru Gobind Singh

Option 4: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Answer: Guru Gobind Singh

55. Who is considered the first female teacher of India?

Option 1: Savitribai Phule

Option 2: Indira Gandhi

Option 3: Kalpana Chawla

Option 4: Rani Lakshmi Bai

Answer: Savitribai Phule

56. Who was the teacher of Alexander the Great?

Option 1: Plato

Option 2: Socrates

Option 3: Aristotle

Option 4: Confucius

Answer: Aristotle

57. The first university in India, established in 1857, was located in:

Option 1: Delhi

Option 2: Kolkata

Option 3: Mumbai

Option 4: Chennai

Answer: Kolkata

58. Who is the author of the famous educational book “Learning How to Learn”?

Option 1: Barbara Oakley

Option 2: Jean Piaget

Option 3: Albert Einstein

Option 4: John Dewey

Answer: Barbara Oakley

59. Who founded the Nalanda University, an ancient center of education in India?

Option 1: Samudragupta

Option 2: Chandragupta II

Option 3: Kumaragupta I

Option 4: Ashoka

Answer: Kumaragupta I

60. Which Indian state celebrates Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary as a public holiday?

Option 1: Andhra Pradesh

Option 2: Tamil Nadu

Option 3: Karnataka

Option 4: Kerala

Answer: Tamil Nadu

61. Who was the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission and also known as a great teacher?

Option 1: Ramakrishna Paramahansa

Option 2: Swami Vivekananda

Option 3: Dayananda Saraswati

Option 4: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

Answer: Swami Vivekananda

62. The role of a teacher in ancient India was referred to as:

Option 1: Vidyarthi

Option 2: Guru

Option 3: Shishya

Option 4: Acharya

Answer: Acharya

63. What is the primary focus of education in the Gurukul system?

Option 1: Technology and Science

Option 2: Holistic development and life skills

Option 3: Business management

Option 4: Mathematics

Answer: Holistic development and life skills

64. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize how many times?

Option 1: 1 time

Option 2: 3 times

Option 3: 5 times

Option 4: 7 times

Answer: 5 times

65. What is the name of the educational philosophy pioneered by Rabindranath Tagore?

Option 1: Montessori Method

Option 2: Waldorf Education

Option 3: Shantiniketan Method

Option 4: Experiential Learning

Answer: Shantiniketan Method

66. Who said, “Teaching is not a lost art, but the regard for it is a lost tradition”?

Option 1: Albert Einstein

Option 2: Henry Adams

Option 3: Jacques Barzun

Option 4: John Locke

Answer: Jacques Barzun

67. Which of the following is known as the “mother of all sciences” in ancient Indian education?

Option 1: Mathematics

Option 2: Physics

Option 3: Philosophy

Option 4: Astronomy

Answer: Philosophy

68. Who among the following was a teacher and reformer in ancient India?

Option 1: Chanakya

Option 2: Aryabhata

Option 3: Panini

Option 4: All of the above

Answer: All of the above

69. In which century was Nalanda University founded?

Option 1: 3rd Century BCE

Option 2: 5th Century CE

Option 3: 7th Century CE

Option 4: 10th Century CE

Answer: 5th Century CE

70. Which Indian Prime Minister had a background in teaching before politics?

Option 1: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Option 2: Manmohan Singh

Option 3: Narendra Modi

Option 4: Indira Gandhi

Answer: Manmohan Singh

71. Which type of education did Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam promote during his presidency?

Option 1: Scientific education

Option 2: Religious education

Option 3: Environmental education

Option 4: Value-based education

Answer: Scientific education

72. What role did teachers play in the Indian freedom struggle?

Option 1: Advocating for education reforms

Option 2: Guiding the youth

Option 3: Promoting patriotism

Option 4: All of the above

Answer: All of the above

73. Who founded the first Indian school for girls in Pune in 1848?

Option 1: Annie Besant

Option 2: Sarojini Naidu

Option 3: Savitribai Phule

Option 4: Rani Lakshmi Bai

Answer: Savitribai Phule

74. What is the significance of 5th September being chosen as Teachers’ Day in India?

Option 1: It is the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Option 3: It is the day the National Education Policy was enacted

Option 4: It is the day for honoring freedom fighters

Answer: It is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

75. In which year was the National Policy on Education (NPE) first implemented in India?

Option 1: 1968

Option 2: 1986

Option 3: 1992

Option 4: 2000

Answer: 1986

Conclusion

As we wrap up this engaging Teachers’ Day quiz, it’s clear that educators have a profound influence on our lives and society as a whole. From historical figures like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to modern-day heroes in classrooms worldwide, teachers continue to shape the future through their dedication and passion. This quiz has highlighted the diverse ways in which different cultures celebrate and appreciate their educators, reminding us of the universal value of teaching.

The questions we’ve explored touch on various aspects of education, from policy and rights to pop culture representations. They serve to remind us of the complex and vital role teachers play in our world. As we reflect on the knowledge we’ve gained, let’s take a moment to appreciate the teachers in our lives who have helped us learn, grow, and reach our potential. After all, education is not just about facts and figures, but about inspiring minds and shaping characters.