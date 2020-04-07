With the nation on lockdown, there has been a considerable drop in pollution levels. And a direct result of low pollution has been clear skies.

However, for Twitterati, clear skies indicated something else - a meme fest:

Because of less pollution now you can see Canada from Punjab



*Haters will say this is Fake* pic.twitter.com/YQ8n9ves4X — Chartered शायर (@ROCKABHINAVROCK) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can

see Rio De Janeiro from Kerala today! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/pTXYoPWOsB — Muhammad Fayis. a. s (@fayis701) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Arabian sea from Tadiyandamol, Western Ghats. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/bSbSFDaQk3 — #Chinesevirus is ತಿಪ್ಪೆ (@biddaav) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution

view from my terrace 🤪👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻 pic.twitter.com/pyI9KldFeE — THAKKAR (@Thakkar_999) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution i can see the gate way of india from delhi. Superb view . #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/GiT9l1f35b — Neeraj Rai (RAAJ) (@NeerajRai55) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see Karachi from Mumbai! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/zDQrzowFUx — Taral Patel (@patel_taral) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see gods from my balcony.... #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/V9TzcbphQL — चक्रवर्ती सम्राट (@Ndmodi2024) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Eiffel Tower from Indore today. Nature is healing.🤗😇😍 pic.twitter.com/uSOCo0b2OG — Anurag Verma (@Anu_224) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Himalayas from Chennai today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/0nE0x4s6zY — Java Rock (@JavaRaghu) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see this statue from shimla today. Wtf pic.twitter.com/Ch71ROkWS2 — Quarantined A (@Akshat415) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see The Leaning Tower of Pisa from Indore. Nature is healing 🤗😍 wahh kya Nazara hai. #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/B0gOaaiOgh — Kshama Mane (@kshama_mane) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the Great Wall of China from 2nd floor #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/i9UdtGOSmx — Jaya RK (@Jayanti_RK) April 6, 2020

Ohh Terriii

💜Guyz, Because of No Pollution, I can see BIGHIT BUILDING from my terrace in Delhi, India💜

And with telescope/binoculars, I can see #BTS practicing in the room through the glass of their building@BTS_twt https://t.co/3tlDw9Rkfo pic.twitter.com/tJW4ex8S5G — Ãnjãli S🇮🇳 (@anjali_sis) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the fire in Lanka by hanuman#RamayanOnDDNational#waahmodijiwaah pic.twitter.com/HMffs8q4tr — Random guy on the internet (@AmitUp304) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Himalayan Mountains from Sinnar today. Haters will say it's Photoshop !😆😜 pic.twitter.com/YopnJFYUln — gujarathi_dhokla (@sagar_10sep) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see statue of unity from Amdavad today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/W67q6JzBpu — Kinjal (@wishingvodka) April 5, 2020

Wow That's Wimbledon London center court visible from my house terrace because of no pollution

#natureishealing# no sarcasm pic.twitter.com/l2rVfn0syQ — annapillais (@annapillais1) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Hanuman ji carrying Dronagiri parvat from Mumbai today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/RDRNVOiQ40 — Chinmay Tawde (@imch21) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution,now I can see @JohnCena.Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/bWTPMtQ5b9 — Gautam Thakur (@GautamT95542702) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Taj Mahal from my society pic.twitter.com/6y7tX81h8u — Anuj (@shikhari09) April 5, 2020

