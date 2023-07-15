The Internet never fails to amaze us. Every day, new surprises are popping up. And with the advent of AI, it has been brimming with interesting stuff. Just when we thought things couldn’t get any more surprising, some mind-boggling images which look both real and AI-generated at the same time, have surfaced on our feeds. The viral image depicts a UFO-like object hovering over a forest. Oddly enough, it looks super delicious, to say the least.

The images have triggered our curiosity to the max and we cannot wait to find out what it actually is. It has a sci-fi tone to it and looks super futuristic. Nobody can ignore the intriguing look of the biscuity-looking UFO. And we are guessing this is the beginning of another quirky debate on what people think it might be.

While different people have started to come up with different explanations, no one can tell for sure what it might be. To play our part in this banter, we think this object looks awfully similar to the OG Jim Jam biscuits we used to battle over, with our siblings back in the day. However, this ‘biscuit of the future’ doesn’t have the typical sandwich look to it. It just looks like an open cookie, topped with creme and jam. But again, who knows for sure?! Can it be like Manna sent from above? Or an ideal agenda to lure us all into a sweet world somewhere?

Well, only time will tell. Until then, keep an eye out for our biscuity UFO and maybe, try guessing what it could be for yourself! Go on!

*All the attached gifs are credited to Giphy*