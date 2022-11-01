Big fat Indian weddings are nothing less than an extravagant party. But of course, it comes with bahot saara kharcha. From haldi, mehendi, and sangeet to sagai, shaadi, and reception, each step requires spending a huge chunk of your savings for the D-day. And how can we forget wedding photographer team and make-up artist who make the big day extra-special for us? Hence, more kharcha added.

Most couples opt for pre-wedding photoshoots on picturesque locations to make memories of togetherness before the D-day comes. Some people, however, believe that it is just an addition to the expenditure.

Just like this woman on Twitter, who feels pre-wedding shoots are a wastage of money.

The Twitter user, @PriyankaT_3, asked everyone to answer if there is any “bigger waste of money than pre-wedding shoots.” Check out her tweet below:

Tell me a bigger waste of money than pre-wedding shoots — Priyanka (@PriyankaT_3) October 31, 2022

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

Most Twitter users called “wedding” the biggest kharcha.

Wasting money on wedding itself. https://t.co/wOFV8xhpJX — Priyaranjan (@priyaranjan8) November 1, 2022

The amount spent post that in Wedding Itself https://t.co/t80SXUSXiW — Hitesh Sharma 🇮🇳 (@hitesh_1117) November 1, 2022

Some of them had other things to say.

Celebrating birthdays every year grand with partying with friends and family. Tbh I prefer to save that money and spend for myself and save some for future use. https://t.co/PHNpYl2AaZ — Amsher Ayirp (@youruyir) November 1, 2022

Girls makeup in weddings 💀🙏



Manchi Colour unna sare makeup Estaru 🏃🏃 https://t.co/6wHprqIgAu — Bhargs (@Hardlengths) November 1, 2022

Investing in digital currencies without knowing it’s actually usage. https://t.co/d4yPSSrNwC — Mysterious person🖤 (@Dogla_mat_bann) October 31, 2022

Party with Friendssss🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jl18sfj5aL — 𝑽𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒋𝒐𝒍 𝑷𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒍 (@shejolpatil2307) October 31, 2022

11th..and 12th ki school fee https://t.co/HC5yz1PS4Z — Harshita (@Harshitaa0044) October 31, 2022

Higher education!

Learn on the job. https://t.co/AuzZhzxVqN — Sri Sri Thakkar (@OyeThakkar) November 1, 2022

Booking limousine and other highly premium cars on wedding day for bride and groom homecoming.



(People even book helicopter rides😅) https://t.co/ASYyGvUZ6U — भारत (@bharatgaur98) October 31, 2022

The Twitter user, who had asked the question, posted another tweet. She concluded the discussion by saying that weddings are indeed the “biggest waste of money”. However, the user then put up another question on the table asking people about their wedding plans.

Here’s the tweet:

So there is a clear consensus that weddings are the biggest waste of money. And I do agree with you all that overspending on weddings is a waste of money. But I have a GENUINE question for all of you.



Will you have a court marriage, a very simple wedding, or what's the plan? — Priyanka (@PriyankaT_3) October 31, 2022

Well, it is a personal choice if any couple wish to get a pre-wedding photoshoot done. While most of us opt for big fat weddings, some prefer simple ceremonies with close friends and family. It is a subjective decision. So, let’s just rest the case, shall we?