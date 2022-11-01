Big fat Indian weddings are nothing less than an extravagant party. But of course, it comes with bahot saara kharcha. From haldi, mehendi, and sangeet to sagai, shaadi, and reception, each step requires spending a huge chunk of your savings for the D-day. And how can we forget wedding photographer team and make-up artist who make the big day extra-special for us? Hence, more kharcha added.
Most couples opt for pre-wedding photoshoots on picturesque locations to make memories of togetherness before the D-day comes. Some people, however, believe that it is just an addition to the expenditure.
Just like this woman on Twitter, who feels pre-wedding shoots are a wastage of money.
The Twitter user, @PriyankaT_3, asked everyone to answer if there is any “bigger waste of money than pre-wedding shoots.” Check out her tweet below:
Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:
Most Twitter users called “wedding” the biggest kharcha.
Some of them had other things to say.
The Twitter user, who had asked the question, posted another tweet. She concluded the discussion by saying that weddings are indeed the “biggest waste of money”. However, the user then put up another question on the table asking people about their wedding plans.
Here’s the tweet:
Well, it is a personal choice if any couple wish to get a pre-wedding photoshoot done. While most of us opt for big fat weddings, some prefer simple ceremonies with close friends and family. It is a subjective decision. So, let’s just rest the case, shall we?