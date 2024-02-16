Undoubtedly, weddings are one of the toughest things to plan. Be it selecting the clothes, choosing a venue or deciding on which cuisines to serve, everything needs extra attention and care, especially while picking the wedding planners.

The wedding planners, who ensure everything is perfect during the functions, also hold many secrets and horror stories about the wedding industry. In several threads, they spilled the beans and we compiled them for you. Take a look.

1. “I was a wedding photographer at one of the wedding chapels in Las Vegas. A couple came and got married. We didn’t think much of it, had the service and took the photos. We told them to return the next day for photos. The next morning we get a call from the groom. He said that his new wife threw him out of the car last night and left him on the side of the road. We come to find out he wasn’t an American citizen. So, he essentially paid her about $10,000 so he could start the process of becoming a citizen. He was now asking if he could annul his wedding after being scammed.” –orangustang9

2. “I had one girl who wanted the guests to pay for the wedding expenses. She needed 900$ per person and didn’t get a single ‘yes’ to her invitations. She asked me to lower my costs. At that point, I kindly asked her to get another person to help her. I don’t know what happened after that. Maybe she canceled the thing.” –AloopOfLoops

3. “Almost always it’s someone else – the mom of the bride, an aunt or some sort of drunk step-parent who is the most difficult. The brides are almost always okay. A fun fact- a lot of brides take Xanex before the wedding.” –missthrowawayname

4. “Once, the mother of the bride found a single spot on a knife on a single setting. She demanded that the entire reception ($60,000) be free. She was not writing the check so she was shot down pretty quickly. But there was much rage.” –RemorsefulSurvivor

5. “What elements are most important for defining a ‘luxury’ wedding?” –NeatArtichoke

“First, the guest experience – providing the best venue, food, activities and accommodations for guests. Next are the quality finishes – did you rent the good white linens or just use the tacky resort, polyester ones? Are you putting said linens over crappy plastic folding tables or did you upgrade to wooden tables with defined edges and sturdier structures? And the third one is the vendor team – did you hire vendors based on their creativity and expertise whose work you resonated with, or did you price shop and just opt for the most affordable?” –Fit-Durian8430

6. “Once, the photographer forgot to show up. She penciled in the wrong date or something, and they even held off the ceremony for an hour trying to reach her – and it turned out she was on location somewhere else or otherwise unavailable. I saw a meltdown that day, and it was the bride’s mother. I’m surprised any of us are still alive. What ended up happening was someone ran to a supermarket and bought those little disposable cameras, and everyone just took candid snaps.” –FLAG-PANTS

7. “We recently hosted a fairly significant wedding of two well-known people. They didn’t pay until the morning of the wedding. This wedding was for 800 people, with a full bar and buffet, at a cost of about 200 per head. We actually had security on standby to lock all the guests out. Luckily, they paid by credit card at the last possible moment.” –HUNG_AS_FUCK

8. “The wedding industry is an insane concept and a horrifying reality. From the industry itself that supplies the various elements to a wedding to the shows centered around it, I think that it is all crazy. I do, however, love weddings.” –missthrowawayname

9. “How often have you been yelled at/cussed out by a bride?” –sweetdickwilly94

“Surprisingly, brides are almost always the ones who are sweet and it’s someone else in their group or family that will do the yelling. I have not really been yelled at by someone in a wedding group- but I have gotten so much attitude, it’s sickening. I’m a wedding planner- not a servant! I have been yelled and cursed at by a bride once because she hired a band in a venue that did not allow bands and didn’t tell me until the wedding day.” –missthrowawayname

10. “What kind of liability insurance do you carry?” -Gravy-Leg__

“I make sure that each vendor I work with has general liability. This way if a cameraman falls and ruins a picture, it doesn’t have anything to do with me nor does a caterer giving someone food poisoning. Having every other person involved have their own insurance takes almost all of the risk off of me. I also have a very detailed contract that states exactly what I am responsible for.” –missthrowawayname

Weddings are indeed a scary business at times!