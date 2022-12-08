In our sequel piece for men having no clue about how women’s bodies work, we have someone getting horrified by a bra ad. Cos haww ladkiyaan bra bhi pehenti hain?

A man was appalled by a perfectly normal Nykaa ad titled Happy Boobs = Happy Days. Apparently, the sight of a woman in a bra advertisement was supremely problematic to him. Reason? Manosphere syndrome, perhaps. He thought it was a horrible objectification and sexualisation of the woman when, in fact, it was only his head that did so.

Looks like corporate governance is not the only thing messed up at Nykaa.



Who, I mean, seriously, who, greenlighted this ad?



For a company started by and led by a woman, this is a horrible example of both sexualization and objectification in a single ad. pic.twitter.com/aw86fhERGC — Abhinav Agarwal (@AbhinavAgarwal) December 7, 2022

Twitter was quick to call him out for his ‘bra problems.’

Sir boycott this brand and don't wear their bra from now — RheA (@RheAhhhh_) December 7, 2022

No, they should hide it with a black sticker, just like how they used to wrap sanitary pads in black polythene. It’s too outrageous for men to handle women being biologically different.

ITS A FUCKING AD FOR BRA OFC THEY GONNA SHOW THE DAMN BRA https://t.co/XNJPUMOgYL — ray. (@floweraia) December 8, 2022

sexualisation??? objectification??? people just throw words around these days https://t.co/9xVS3uimcf — ᴀᴍ 𐐪𐑂 (bejeweled ver) (@yoimiyalvr) December 8, 2022

Let’s unpack why you’re getting this as a targeted ad in the first place https://t.co/Fned24TDUB — ম (@MONOMAMl) December 8, 2022

Agree with you sir, You should buy from different brand for your boobs https://t.co/MRkw9BnVqc — Akki (@CrickPotato) December 8, 2022

Just because you got hard by viewing someone in a bra doesn't mean that that person was trying to be sexual.

Also isn't nykaa meant for women? So what are you doing there? Looking for panties to get them in a bunch?! https://t.co/fcinjNHlph — मयंक🌙 (@sweet_nothing02) December 8, 2022

Abhinav, this is exactly opposite of what you're saying! It's neither objectification nor sexualised. We should also not open our mouth on every issue under the sun, especially when 'we' (Here Men) are clueless about it, unless there is something postive to contribute. https://t.co/DAiOHLb9Z5 — Anubhav Kumar (@iam_anubhav) December 8, 2022

No boobs, no opinion. https://t.co/wOMPpM3BNP — Divya Bhandari Kamra (@foodie_woman_) December 8, 2022

I mean they are not wrong. Happy boobs = happy days 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Or2f63CoUO — karma enjoyer (@rustonyourdoor) December 8, 2022

I wanna know how men's brain functions.



Women breastfeeding their babies in a public place is a turn on, wearing bra in bra ads is sexualization, drying inner garments in sunlight is either an invite or uncomfortable act.



Like what made them think our world revolve around them? https://t.co/axwzC498PC — Venba (@paapabutterfly) December 7, 2022

You're the only one sexualizing it weirdo. Women wear Bras throughout the day and they need to be comfortable for that very reason. Nothing wrong with this.. https://t.co/5G2Jp0bk9u — An(u)ti-Hero (@redligion) December 8, 2022

Abhinav, stay off the internet and by internet you know what I mean. Cleanse your mind. The only one sexualizing this is you and your kind https://t.co/DYkqHvhe7C — Zoro (@AizenBrosuke) December 8, 2022

And then they come and say, ‘it’s a woman’s fault.’ Like yea, sure, having different bodies than men is a sacrilege!

is having boobs sexual https://t.co/HqckdEBV4r — tina (@kaafitweets) December 8, 2022

You know you're doing the ads for female only products right when men start hating on you for it. https://t.co/Ks6QZAtc0m — 🌻 ऐंग्री शाही पनीर 🌻 (@kya_hai_yaaaarr) December 7, 2022

Did you not know women wear bras? Or do women not exist in your world?