Not expecting anybody to know the entire body anatomy of a male or a female, but sometimes, the sheer lack of knowledge —of the very basics— is discomforting. Consider this viral tweet as an example. Women are sharing some really stupid statements from men about them. This thread is the ultimate proof that some men have no effing clue about how women's bodies function.

I tweet this every time men decide it's time to make decisions about women's bodies, but my ex boyfriend thought all women got their period on the 15th of the month. He was 26 at the time. — Sabrina (@Sabrinafon) May 4, 2022

I once got another boyfriend to believe that birth control doesn't work if you have sex twice in one day because the pill can only hold back so much cum. He was 32. — Sabrina (@Sabrinafon) May 4, 2022

LOL. Can you believe this? But, this doesn't end here.

I had an ex that told me women shouldn’t complain about their periods because they are clearly getting pleasure from their tampons. He was pre-med. — Bat! (@SaraBlacklock) May 5, 2022

When my ex took my viginty he said he didn’t think I was a virgin because he throught he had to make the vaginal opening himself. He was 24. — Harry Thotter (@strutforfortune) May 5, 2022

One of my exes came to me slightly bewilder with the question, how do women go swimming without their uterus filling up with water? He really thought we filled up like a water balloon — Alison (@CPRAlisonalison) May 5, 2022

An ex told me that “it’s not a real baby if it’s born by c-section.” When I told him I was born by c-section he was enraged and refused to clarify what he meant. Screamed something about “you just don’t understand how women’s bodies work.” He was 25. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kelly Needs More Coffee (@KellyAnneRodak) May 5, 2022

My first husband was furious and screaming at me as I was vomiting from morning sickness because he was sure I was going to "throw up the baby." — The Insufferable Ms. Petey🔥🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@PeteyRL2) May 5, 2022

I had to inform my ex-boyfriend that women bleed when they are on their periods. He thought a period meant for a week out of the month women were real angry. That’s the extent he was told about it. He was 34. — Ashley Ann (@AshleyAnnMusic) May 6, 2022

Reading these has got me like Janice's "OH MY GOD!"

I managed volunteers at a museum, a new recruit (man, late 50s) was surprised women were allowed to touch anything without gloves because of how acidic our fingers get during ‘that time of the month’. He thought our hands can burn through solid objects when we menstruate! — Sally (@SallyVanns) May 6, 2022

A friend’s fiancé thought tampon size was based on🐱size, so he was upset she asked for supers…he thought it meant the more partners you’ve had=bigger tampon required.



This is a must read thread, men y’all need clarification stat😂 — KRoftheAR🐗 (@KRoftheAR) May 6, 2022

My FIL was absolutely livid at the idea of free birth control pills for women. He started shouting “why do they need so many? They should just stop having all that sex!” It was then I realized he thought the pill works like viagra. — Cole (@GirlNamedCole) May 5, 2022

My 2nd child's father requested that I eat meat during the pregnancy so our child wouldn't be born vegetarian. I waited a moment for the punchline. When none was forthcoming I explained heredity vs personal choice.

Also, I'm pescatarian. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — My Playa name is Kyle (@umgeek) May 6, 2022

Oh! That precious drop.

My ex boyfriend thought women bleed ONE SINGULAR drop of blood and that was your period, and that women use pads and tampons during the week because they don’t want their one drop of blood getting on their clothes because they don’t know when during the week it’s coming 🥲 — Santana 🏹 (@TanaThePanda) May 6, 2022

By the way, we're not even remotely close to the end of this out-of-the-world list of ludicrous statements.

My ex-husband - while I was pregnant with his child - believed the baby was in my literal stomach, and when I ate food, it fell on top of the baby — Kassy Economou (@kassyeconomou) May 6, 2022

My ex boyfriend thought that pads went up inside. Another ex told me that I was a bad person for using tampons instead of a menstrual cup — Dose of Molly (@mnewhard19) May 5, 2022

My 50 something bf seriously thought urine came from the vagina. I said no. We have *3 holes*

A-hole, vagina and uretha...he seriously thought I was full of shit! — Paulette🙋🏽‍♀️🤙🌊NO DM's (@gypsie4lyfe) May 6, 2022

I am pretty confident that I can pull-off a Netflix Special just by reading these tweets.

My best friend in middle school was raised by her dad, and he wouldn’t buy her tampons because he considered it masturbation. — redacted (@huffmykiss) May 5, 2022

A couple of years ago a woman tweeted a thread on here about a male boss who was ENRAGED the company provided sanitary supplies in the restroom, because he genuinely believed menstruation was voluntary and people were using it to get of of doing work. — Matt “Vaxx’d” Baldwin 🏴‍☠️ (@thisbrokenwheel) May 5, 2022

When I said "I haven't had my period yet" to my ex, he got very frustrated about how irresponsible it was for me to just forget to do something so important. — Sherri St.George (@SherriStGD) May 6, 2022

Knew a guy who thought if you forgot to take your birth control (even if you didn’t have sex) that you automatically became pregnant — Lauren 🦕 (@lmkoester17) May 18, 2022

Started my period at 10, my dad yelled at me when I asked for pads because he thought that meant I was sexually active. He was in his 30’s. — Moonlight (@alunarfiregirl) May 6, 2022

Being able to schedule periods does seem like a cool idea tho! But what the heck.

My ex thought we could just start our periods whenever we can wanted. He asked if I could schedule it around his birthday once 😂 someone married him and had his child — Lauren (@audreygriswold) May 5, 2022

My 25 year old brother (at the time) told me he thought you just put one tampon in for your whole period. He had a gf of 5 years by this point. One tampon — nekromantic (@osnapitzsophiel) May 5, 2022

My boyfriend just realised few weeks ago women don't just have their period for a day, his surprise when I told him at least three day & some women a week. He is a grown ass man never mind. — jeromesophia/Naija Tea Lover (@jeromesophia6) May 7, 2022

All of this is chilling.

I was bitching about something w guys I worked w, & they all started chanting “it’s the 1st of the month!” Turns out they thought all women had their periods on the 1st day of the month, & that explained my bitchiness. These guys all had kids & wives/gfs! Public ed failure. — Serenity Now! (@Cpo10za) May 7, 2022

I knew a 21 year old premed student (he was a jr in college) who was CONVINCED a woman couldn’t get pregnant if they had sex standing up because GRAVITY! — mfangirl captain of many ships and OG Candygirl (@Meganfangirl) May 5, 2022

Have an ex who believed that STDs only happened to women with multiple partners bc ejaculate fr different men coagulated in her vagina and decomposed there. — Let’s Go Darwin (@MeanOlLiberal) May 5, 2022

My husband thought that women got emotional during their periods because of how bad it hurt when ripping off a pad to change it. He thought the adhesive strip side stuck to our bodies, and ripped hair out when we changed it. — Dawn Holdren (@TitanicMafia05) May 14, 2022

What if the moon is hidden behind the clouds? Do we have to see the moon or it'll just happen automatically? (Sorry, the thread has given me a shock)

I had a boyfriend who insisted my period ALWAYS came with the full moon. No it didn't. It came when it came, regardless of the status of the moon. — Bwaba (@bwaba) May 6, 2022

A guy told me that I could spray some hairspray up my vagina after we had sex because he didn’t want to wear a condom. I didn’t say anything just got up and left. — RaRa 🧬 (@Gnomette12) May 6, 2022

I had a friend of a friend that didn't know about postpartum bleeding. He helped us move and didn't know why I had a back-stock of pads. In his words 'Once you get pregnant you don't get your period anymore, right?'. Friend was 23 at the time. — Katarina (@GothicGoddessAZ) May 5, 2022

My husband grew up with 3 brothers in a home where their mother hid all her feminine products. When we started to live together he asked me why I didn't have all my stuff hidden away. And I said what planet are you from? There is no vault. Deal with it. — Danielle (@Thecraftyturtle) May 5, 2022

My ex thought that woman were pregnant for 12 months and assured me I was wrong when I disagreed. He was 25. — 🌞🌸 idspispopd 🥀🌙 (@Bhaal_Spawn) May 7, 2022

I worked with a guy who assumed women only got their period on weekends and had to be in range of the toilet. His jaw dropped when a female colleague said "I'm on my period right now" — 💯 EllCee 💯 (@theyondan) May 6, 2022

I know this thread is hilarious. But, it is also extremely shocking and deeply worrisome. This piece is a reminder that sex education is immensely important. And also that men should have no say in deciding women's bodily rights.