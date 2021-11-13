There's a proverb that says, "Give credit where it's due". Somehow it's human tendency to hog on all the limelight whether they deserve it or not. And those who really deserve it go unnoticed.

Often, women are found to be on the other side. From not recognising their contributions to household chores to ignoring them in professional sphere, here are 6 times media and other people felt it was okay to not give them the deserved credit.

1. A UK-based talk show interviewed four professors (3 males and 1 female), only the female panelist did not get the title of 'Professor' against her name.

When are the media gonna stop doing this? @GMB pic.twitter.com/BDnstnEpSI — Rota Gap Fodder (@admit_medics) October 19, 2021

The female panelist, Prof. Devi Sridhar, Professor & Chair of Global Public Health, Edinburgh Uni Med School, made a sarcastic comment about how, even in 2021, women can't be professors.

Can women be professors in 2021? 🤔 https://t.co/vQKLwHLsUr — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) October 19, 2021

2. An op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal asked Dr. Jill Biden to drop the title from her name because she is a doctorate and not a medical doctor.

This is how she responded to the article.

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

And was supported by former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton.

Her name is Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2020

3. Ryan Reynolds once revealed that his wife, Blake Lively, had written some of his best lines, but she’s never gotten real credits due to Hollywood’s 'inherent sexism'.

There’s a lot of A-plus-plus writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake, that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and, ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible'. And you know, it’s funny. I don’t know. Maybe it’s ’cause there’s an inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that ― Blake wrote that ― not me. ... That was her.

4. The media and film producers gave a larger share of limelight to Akshay Kumar for the film Mission Mangal despite the movie having 5 successful female actors.

When Vidya Balan was asked about this, she said:

So, as of today, when you talk about the business of a film, you do say 'An Akshay Kumar film’. You can’t grudge that. Look at the business his films have done over the years. I would be foolish to say 'oh my name wasn’t taken’, that’s ridiculous. But hopefully, someday things will change. I have seen things change drastically.

5. In August 2016, when PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik won medals at Rio Olympics, Indian media wasbusy giving credits to the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Sakshi won, Sindhu won! But our media was giving credit more to Rakshabandhan. Women win becoz men protect them, great! @aajtak @ZeeNews — Harishchandra Sukhdeve (@AskAmbedkar) August 19, 2016

6. Recently, when the Indian women’s hockey team entered the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian media invited Chak De India actors for interview. What happened to the former hockey players?

What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6g7j2PgN — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 2, 2021

Give them the damn credits!