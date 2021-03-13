Remember the 82-year-old granny whose videos lifting weights and doing squats in a saree went viral during the lockdown?

She has come a long way. Having started her weight training at 82 she has become quite physically active after 6 months of consistent efforts.

Her grandson, Chirag Chordia, who himself is a trainer posts regular updates on how her health has improved since she started training.

In yet another recent video by Humans of Bombay, we can see her journey in a few seconds. She has become stronger and apparently seen a lot of improvement in her joint pain.

Her videos are once again inspiring people of all ages.

Oh and did I tell you she has her own Instagram account?

Dadi's consistency is giving us some serious fitness goals.