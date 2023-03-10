Trigger warning: This article contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion advised.

March 8 marked the double celebration in India, as the Holi festival and International Women’s Day fell on the same date. But did we really celebrate women? In another incident of women facing harassment, a foreign tourist’s trip to our nation turned into a nightmare after she was recently molested during the Holi celebrations.

The disturbing incident was caught in a video and has now gone viral on Twitter. Its visuals will leave you horrified.

A Twitter user, @deepalipandey, shared the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which a group of men can be seen assaulting the young girl and smearing color over her face. In a moment, a boy literally smashes an egg on the girl’s head. During the act, they can be heard laughing and chanting, “Happy Holi”. She manages to slap one of them before leaving the area.

“This is horrendous to say the least. A Japanese tourist in India #Holi,” the Twitter user, who borrowed the clip from @Sweety52216366, wrote.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old tourist, who hails from Japan, initially posted this video on Twitter, however, she later deleted it.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this shameful incident:

Director Onir reacted to the video saying, “Horrific how a festival that is supposed to be fun and beautiful is turned into a nightmare by these morons for-many women across the country…”

Horrific how a festival that is supposed to be fun and beautiful is turned into a nightmare by these morons for-many women across the country . The police should take serious action and punish all those participating in such harassment . Many such disturbing videos surfacing . https://t.co/z6bQlm2dk9 — iamOnir (@IamOnir) March 10, 2023

Actress Richa Chadha also condemned the act.

and then few jahil gawar fvcks will defend it in the name of "Bura na mano holi hai" like be serious ffs.. If this isn't harrasment then what is?? https://t.co/U6QNGr80PZ — lili⁴ (@StayIn_y0urLane) March 10, 2023

never get the concept of "Bura na maano holi hai"

this is so !!! https://t.co/L9b1aEnhGe — Abhi🤍 (@abhirockstar09) March 10, 2023

wtf man thats so fucked up https://t.co/Ywkk3OtJt3 — Annie (@sh1rayyuki) March 10, 2023

What non sense 🤬

Mc aise hi log desh ko badnaam krte h, bc sharam nhi aati blkl bhi https://t.co/aki7dweHoW — StrangelyAmusing (@Weirdgripping84) March 10, 2023

reason I dont go out on the day of holi- https://t.co/gIUkMIe8Ga — Tomura 🐐 (@shiggishot) March 10, 2023

This is soo disgusting mann i can't even tell how bad m feeling about this girl https://t.co/DWUjL1Kmey — Suhail خان🪓 (@Itachii_786) March 10, 2023

Just another day in India what to say https://t.co/YxV5j2c7e1 — Krish (@tfkrish) March 10, 2023

Wtf!! This is pure harassment. I never knew Holi was this aggressive. These people are nothing more than shame. https://t.co/wINZt3Z3PK — Sameer (@SS44159644) March 10, 2023

That's why they make fun of us indians outside indian. A literal hell for women. Holi is a scapegoat for such creeps who never felt touch of a woman https://t.co/7G6dxnKL7t — berry (2nd semester arc) (@bxrrybxrry25) March 10, 2023

Such a horrifying video ,hw horrible that gurl must hv felt 😑😑😑 https://t.co/w6M9k2oC2G — Shivani (@Shivani_Reddy_K) March 10, 2023

Na Bhai what 💀 thoko bc pe harassment and foreign tourist violation ka case https://t.co/O1KRS8y2zz — star_ryu (@volgfan123) March 10, 2023

What an experience she would take back home.



Horrible !! https://t.co/vk4jxVTEtj — Soumya Sahoo (@Pagal_Aurattttt) March 10, 2023

Hooligans and mobsters. Absolutely disgusting and shameful. What picture you're painting of yourself in the world map? Most importantly, what about self conscience? https://t.co/Mdln5jrAAj — Shanaya 🍂 (@TweetMePlis) March 10, 2023

This is harrasment. https://t.co/HHNIjGSeEX — Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini , PS2 on 28 April (@badass_aishfan) March 10, 2023

Can such men stop being a**holes and let women play Holi like a normal human being? Stop the harassment. What do you think of this incident?