Female friendships are usually undermined with stereotypes like “they only fight and gossip”. And when it comes to a competitive environment like the film industry, it’s assumed that there’s animosity. Actresses are considered to be women who cannot form strong bonds with other women, which is deeply sexist. These assumptions are mostly used to pit women against each other, which makes it all the more important to show it to people that women do stand by each other.

And these actresses have proved the point with their strong female friendships.

1. Rima Kallingal

Rima Kallingal had rightly pointed out how women are assumed to have questionable friendships, that aren’t honest. Speaking of which, she said that she has made a conscious effort to keep female friends close, given that all women are conditioned to ideas that do not define them. In this entire process, they miss out on a lot of good relationships.

“You find another woman who is also beginning to unlearn the conditioning, where we are told that women can’t be friends, and it hits you that it was a convenient ploy. When you realise this, it is so rewarding and you feel bad about having missed out.”

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s Koffee With Karan episode was exactly the revelation that we needed. The actresses had the most interesting chemistry, and their equation was something that was too relatable to watch. Speaking of it, Anushka Sharma had mentioned that they got along during Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and there was hardly any effort needed.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox not only played best friends on-screen, but have also managed to keep the relationship unchanged after all these years. Aniston has often talked about her bond with Courteney Cox on talk shows and during interviews, like The Ellen Show. Other than that, they’ve always been together through thick and thin – and continue to do so.

4. Alia Bhatt

Talking about sharing secrets with friends, Alia Bhatt had opened up on how she always relies on her female friendships during the lover-struck phases. During the promotions of Darlings, the actress had also mentioned that there was a time when she found herself distant, but her friends always understood her reasons.

“You can’t call your friend your best friend unless they know the list of people you’ve dated or wanted to date. They are the ones who support you through the love-struck phases and help you mend the heartbreak too.”

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress has always been vocal about her love for her gang, and this hasn’t changed over time. While talking about her female friendships, and the fact that they’re still a tight group, Bebo mentioned that it’s about passion. According to her, she’s passionate about her friendships, just like she’s about her family.

“I am a passionate person. I am passionate about my food, my work, my family and my friends. So whenever I am doing something, I am there in that moment. It is so important to do that. You have to live your life.”

6. Sara Ali Khan

After watching them on Koffee With Karan, everyone found something very organic about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s friendship. While it was very relatable for a lot of us, Sara Ali Khan had also talked about her equation with contemporary actresses – the fact that they all deserve to be where they are. She had also opened up about having a lot in common with Janhvi, which makes it all effortless.

7. Taraji P Henson

Like true friends who celebrate each other, Taraji P Henson was the first person who gave her a standing ovation when Viola Davis won at the 2015 Emmys, while also being nominated for the same category. The actresses have always expressed the love and care that they have for each other.

“I think the universe is happy. Viola deserved that reward, and, honestly, I would have felt weird if I had gotten it over her. She’s been doing it longer and you just have to give respect and know when your time is.”

8. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya and Fatima had auditioned for the same role for Dangal, and they even ended up helping each other for prep. The two have often talked about bonding over similar interests, and feeling a sense of concern for the other. During an interview, Fatima Sana Shaikh had said that she’s lucky to have found a friend in Sanya Malhotra.

Friendship goals, indeed!