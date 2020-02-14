After completing the longest space flight by any woman, NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday, 6th February. She spent 328 days in space and amongst everything else she missed, her lip pup held top priority.

Christina shared her adorable reunion with her 'Little Brown Dog' aka LBD and we can't decide who was more excited to see the other.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

Since this was Christina's first journey in space, it is the first time her and her rescue have been apart for so long. Which is why the little pup's tail wouldn't stop wagging during their reunion! Twitter finds this video as cute as we do.

this video is EVERYTHING 😭 — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) February 13, 2020

i demand more videos of astronauts reuniting with their dogs 😭😍 — Emily (@emrelli) February 13, 2020

Two very cool things here:



(1) the unconditional loving bond between a dog and its owner ❤️ and

(2) this *woman*-astronaut spent a year in space. 🚀 https://t.co/Srr8yPcLBz — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 13, 2020

I'm not crying, you are.