When international celebrities began talking about the ongoing farmers' protest, they also gained a first-hand experience of what trolling in India looks like.

In a demonstration by United Hindu Front, people burnt the effigies of #Greta Thunberg, #Rihanna and Mia Khalifa because of their tweets about the #FarmersProtest in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/YBYye8mAsN — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) February 5, 2021

I believe this is supposed to be sarcastic and a critique of Hindu extremist talking points, but it’s much too close to the reality of blatant anti-blackness I’ve witnessed from Indians for a long time now. So sure, let’s talk about that too. https://t.co/mR0hKpKFBl — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 7, 2021

As is the vile nature of trolling, most women tweeting in support of the farmers' protest were trolled in a sexist and highly offensive manner. And then there were the usual troll comments that talked about how these international celebrities were being paid to tweet against the government.

Funniest thing on Internet today.



Rihanna's net worth is Rs 44,07,71,10,000.

BJP IT Cell: She has been paid to tweet on farmers protests. pic.twitter.com/rEtnaGmY5G — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 3, 2021

Itna kum... !!! Itne ki toh main apne friends ko gifts de deti hoon ..... kitne saste hain yeh sab yaar hahahaha biggest fraud @Forbes incomes, they have no access to any financial data of celebrities still claim fake incomes of stars, sue me @Forbes if I am lying ... https://t.co/ofOrapWl4z — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

Love the films. But If Bollywood wants to ban me for voicing my belief of the need for basic human rights, I guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/K1q18NaXvw — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 3, 2021

Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Lilly Singh, Rupi Kaur, Russ, are paid by Poetic Justice Foundation, a pro-Khalistani organisation, a conspiracy to defame India. Farmers agitation is farce with slush money of Khalistan.#TerrorGroupFundedFarmersProtest — Prem Kumar Saraf (@PremKumarSaraf4) February 5, 2021

Not one to take things lying down, Amanda Cerny, Mia Khalifa, and Rupi Kaur, indulged in one of the most epic takedowns of the troll army, while also serving us a legendary Twitter exchange.

This is all such a tease. I have so many questions... Who is paying me? How much am I getting paid? Where do I send my invoice? When will I get paid? I’ve tweeted a lot.. do I get paid extra??!??#lwantThisToBeAnAd https://t.co/KpMcbymZOr — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 6, 2021

they think we diasporic sikhs are paying y’all @AmandaCerny @miakhalifa 😂😂😂 on that note what’s your venmo?? i got some more tweets for y’all 🤔 https://t.co/F5Eexnyvdf — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) February 6, 2021

I promise to pay it forward by putting it towards supporting a local Indian restaurant for dinner tonight ♥️ https://t.co/j3yNFqkUiV — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 6, 2021

Thank you @rupikaur_ for this beautifully harvested feast, and thank you @theJagmeetSingh for the Gulab!!! I’m always worried I’ll get too full for dessert, so I eat it during a meal. You know what they say, one Gulab a day keeps the fascism away! #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/22DUz2IPFQ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

Though Canadian minister Jagmeet Singh also joined in the exchange, this conversation was mostly about women supporting women.

I heard the @UN is being paid to post, now, too. Does your niece have more time to spare? 5% collection on net profit is what I can offer her. https://t.co/EloVmzE5I8 pic.twitter.com/VHctMXPmFH — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. - #sponsoredbyMiaKhalifa https://t.co/QmgH5lGOfA — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 7, 2021

Omg why didn’t I think of this before I wasted all my humanitarian propaganda money on printer ink 😩 https://t.co/LHiz55pshU — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

Thanks for paying me first! My Apple Pay wallet was empty. 😂😂 https://t.co/jy9YnRsOIk — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 7, 2021

Of course, netizens were a little in awe of these fierce women, and rightfully so:

So proud of you sisters 💪🏻 — John (@Messifreak10) February 7, 2021

At this point Rupi, Mia, Amanda and Meena are legit trolling Sanghis and I LOVE to see it! It's hilarious how Bhakts are going mad tryna strong arm them amd yet they stand strong! — K-dramatic! (@chatterboxpb) February 7, 2021

Who had Rupi Kaur and Mia Khalifa collaboration on their bingo board? — Mmmmmk (@talkstowalls) February 7, 2021

A world where a Jagmeet Singh, Rupi Kaur, Mia Khalifa and Amanda Cerny would all be intertwined & taking on Indian nationalists in the name of human rights against India, all thanks to Rihanna...who'd of thought?!! 2021 about to give 2020 a run for its money lol #farmersprotest — em (@em_n29) February 7, 2021

Meena Harris, Rupi Kaur, aur Mia Khalifa mil kar IT Cell ke mazey le rahe hain.



Very sed ☹️☹️☹️ — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) February 7, 2021

Now that's what you call the perfect start to Galentine's week!