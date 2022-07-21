If you have an out-of-the-box question and you're struggling to ask people in person, Reddit is your way out. The place is filled with supremely creative questions and even better answers on almost everything on Earth.

I stumbled across one such Reddit post, and it got me intrigued. Women on Reddit are coming up with unique titles for an autobiography book if the clitoris wrote one for itself. And the answers are SOMETHING!

1. "Rubbed The Wrong Way"

MiaMaroo

2. "Life in the Hood"

Vikingtender

3. "Untouched: A Memoir"

CookieMonsterOnCoke

4. "'Why Won't She Just Leave Me Alone, I'm Exhausted!' - by Litoris, C"

danimuse

5. "Lost And Never Found: An Oral History"

K_smit123

6. "Chapter 1: Easy. Easy. Easy."

SharonWit

7. "1001 Ways To Prove Men Are Idiots"

PineappleSecrets73

8. "Women Can Find Me. Men Continue To Wander"

Ms-Kyyyaaa

9. "Stop Bothering Me Everytime You're Bored And Alone"

AylinThatIsh

10. "For Whom The Bell Tolls"

chickenmeow

11. "Hello, Is It Me You're Looking For?"

officelover13

12. "Hiding in Plain Sight"

FuckYesSweetPotatoes

13. "They Don’t Know How To Take Instruction - By Clity."

MissThisAndThat

14. "Still Here, Under Hair"

emlygrso

15. "The Ups and Downs of How the Climax was Found"

BoBaHoeFoSho_123

16. "Why is 'Just like that' so hard to understand?" - A Brutally Honest Memoir"

cinnerhun

17. "Right Hand Is My Best Friend"

Accomplished-Knee756

If somebody writes something on the clitoris with any of these titles, I am pretty sure I'm gonna pick it up. But do you have any unique names in mind? How about "The Hooded Desire"?