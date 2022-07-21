The way that children absorb new knowledge and languages is always amazing. A Korean kid's heartwarming video has recently gained popularity online for a related reason. The endearing video of a Korean mother teaching her kid Hindi has become a total hit.

The woman, who is married to an Indian man, is seen teaching her little son to speak Hindi while holding a dish of pakodas, or fritters. The mom can be heard stating, "Ye pakoda hai (This is a pakoda)," as the adorable child responds with excitement while holding one pakoda in his hand.

The short video, which was uploaded to Instagram by Prem Kim Forever, has received more than 20,000 likes and 360,000 views.

The footage of the mother and son has amazed internet users ever since it was shared. Netizens swarm the comment section with heart emojis and heartfelt remarks.

In earlier videos, the food and travel blogger is seen preparing roti, momos, and pakodas. Over 11,000 people follow her on Instagram.