Indian Army got its first woman combat aviator. 26-year-old Captain Abhilasha Barak created history. She joins the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) unit and will be flying the Rudra.



On Wednesday, Barak was awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 army pilots by the Director-General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation in a ceremony held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik.

Golden Letter Day in the history of #IndianArmy Aviation.



Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the First Woman Officer to join #ArmyAviationCorps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. (1/2)#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/RX9It4UBYA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2022

Hailing from Haryana, Barak was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in 2018. An alumnus of The Lawrence School in Sanawar, she graduated with B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Delhi Technological University in 2016. Following which she was placed at Deloitte, USA.

While she was commissioned into the Indian Army, Captain Barak was selected as a Contingent Commander for Presentation of Colours to Army Air Defence by President Ram Nath Kovind. In an interview, she mentioned how she owes her life to the Army. She said, “Not many people know this, but in 1987, during Operation Meghdoot, my father was leading a patrolling party from Amar Post to Bana Top Post. Owing to bad weather, he suffered from Cerebral Odema and was brought back to Amar Post, from where he was evacuated right in time. He owes his life to the Army Aviation Corps and hence, so do I.”

Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General & Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons. (2/2)#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/P6h5cS7g7J — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2022

"Somewhere in my heart, I always knew that the day was not far away when Indian Army would start inducting women as combat pilots,” she said in an interview. And now Captain Abhilasha Barak is living her dream.

