In what turned out to be a match fitting for a Commonwealth Games semifinal, India defeated England by 4 runs. With this, the team is now assured of a medal, which is nothing short of marvelous, given the fact this is the event debut for the women's edition of the game. 

Batting first, India managed to amass 164 runs which proved to be just a little too big a target for England to achieve. The opposition was bundled out for 160, with Sneh Rana getting 2 wickets. 

In the batting department, Smriti Mandhana scored an all-important 61, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained not out for 44. However, we can easily say that it was a team effort because no batter was disappointing. 

This victory is, and that medal - hopefully, gold - will be more than just a signifier of success. They signify something much more important, stubborness. As history unfolds in front of our eyes, here are people's reactions to the win.

This is a day of jubilation for the team and its allies. 


And this is also a day of introspection for the faithless naysayers. These women are going to get you a medal, you'd want to keep your voice a little low next time. 