In what turned out to be a match fitting for a Commonwealth Games semifinal, India defeated England by 4 runs. With this, the team is now assured of a medal, which is nothing short of marvelous, given the fact this is the event debut for the women's edition of the game.
Batting first, India managed to amass 164 runs which proved to be just a little too big a target for England to achieve. The opposition was bundled out for 160, with Sneh Rana getting 2 wickets.
In the batting department, Smriti Mandhana scored an all-important 61, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained not out for 44. However, we can easily say that it was a team effort because no batter was disappointing.
This victory is, and that medal - hopefully, gold - will be more than just a signifier of success. They signify something much more important, stubborness. As history unfolds in front of our eyes, here are people's reactions to the win.
This is the first time Women's cricket included in the Commonwealth Games and India will be playing for the "Gold Medal" on Sunday. Great day for Indian cricket.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2022
The Indian women’s cricket team may not always be put on the kind of pedestal they deserve to be on back home but they sure will become the first Indian cricket team to stand on the podium at a global sporting event come tomorrow #EngvInd #B2022— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 6, 2022
This is a day of jubilation for the team and its allies.