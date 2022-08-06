India's Independence Day is around the corner and the celebrations seem to have begun already, with all the brilliant victories at the Commonwealth Games, 2022.

One such victory came in the form of Sakshi Malik's first CWG gold, which she won in the 62 kgs wrestling event after a long period of struggle.

Sakshi Malik, take a bow 🙌🏽

Great comeback to win from 0-4 behind, congratulations on winning Gold 🏅 🇮🇳 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/cGgFbMpCJ3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2022

Sakshi, an Olympic medal winner, saw a dip in form soon after and struggled to make any big impact for years. However, at the Commonwealth Games, she consciously calmed her nerves, told herself that she is fit, trusted her preparation...and the result is for everyone to see.

This journey has not been easy, though, and it was evident by the tears flowing from her eyes when India's national anthem played in the after-match ceremony. As the tricolor was lifted, Sakshi kept her gaze fixed and it truly turned out to be one of the highlights of the tournament.

Gold Medalist Sakshi Malik got emotional during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/dvSJr3qxs7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2022

Overwhelmed by Sakshi's win, this is how people expressed the pride they feel.

I live for these moments! All the years of hardwork, perseverance and endurance for these 52 seconds. 52 seconds of pure joy that makes them forget all that they had been through to stand there in front of the tricolour. https://t.co/k2NGfhv5RC — Krishna Tejasvi (@krishnatejasvi_) August 6, 2022

The word 'beautiful' was invented for moments like this❤️ https://t.co/nMSyTii449 — Vamshi (@Vamshii9999) August 6, 2022

Still gives me goosebumps this national anthem 🥰🥹 https://t.co/MxIwqLzbfb — ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ (@bsk5496) August 6, 2022

Not the only one having tears that time ❤️☺️#India is proud of you @SakshiMalik https://t.co/ss1JCXB6bM — Ritika Sanwal (Pahadan) 🗻 #IPL2022 (@infiniteflames2) August 6, 2022

India is proud of you sakshi.

What a emotional moment for her. https://t.co/ypovS62dSs — Krutika ;)🍋🍈 (@Krutika_patel8) August 6, 2022

This is called a true sacrifice. https://t.co/cEdf4LMvAQ — SHIV PAREEK (@imshivpareek) August 6, 2022

Speaking of the moment, Sakshi later told the journalists:

This time I just wanted to win gold. I gave my best and I am very happy. I got emotional when the national anthem was played after my win.

Gold Medalist Sakshi Malik got emotional during the national anthem.



Lot's of respect and love @SakshiMalik ❤️#India #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/S2Mwr3QuqZ — Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) August 6, 2022

Well, we got quite emotional ourselves, Sakshi. What a comeback!